The local cultural agenda is filled with events that have become established landmarks for the Romanian public. Here is a selection of the events taking place each year, and the 2018 dates for some of them.

Bucharest International Jazz Competition

May 12– May 19

The eleventh edition will award the best artists of the new jazz generation and present the public with bands from four continents. The agenda of the event is being updated here.

Sibiu Jazz Festival

May 24 – May 27

The oldest jazz festival in the country is getting ready for its 48th edition this year, in keeping with a tradition of concerts, street shows, exhibitions and many more. The dates of the competition associated with the festival and the program are updated here.

Transilvania International Film Festival

May 25 – June 03

The largest international feature film festival in Romania (pictured) already announced some of the films it will screen at this year’s edition. You can follow more of the program and the list of guests here.

European Night of Museums

May

The event organized each year across Europe opens local museums for a night of special activities. Other after-hours type events in Bucharest include The White Night of Galleries, The European Night of Literature, The White Night of Romanian Film or The Night of the Independent Theater.

Sibiu International Theater Festival

June 8 – June 17

As usual, the Sibiu International Theater Festival brings international theater companies and guests to the Romanian city that held the European Capital of Culture title in 2007. Last year, some 3,200 artists and guests came to Sibiu, with a selection of over 500 performances and events. The program for 2018 is updated here.

Gărâna Jazz Festival

July

The open-air event takes place in the Semenic Mountains, in Caraș-Severin county, since 1997, and has become a must-attend event for jazz fans in the country. The program is updated here.

Anonimul International Independent Film Festival

August

The festival features independent films and young directors and takes place each year in the Danube Delta, in the village of Sfântu Gheorghe. Last year, Mexican director Michel Franco was awarded the Anonimul Trophy for his contribution to cinema. The program is updated here.

George Enescu International Competition

September 1 – September 23

The competition is organized once every two years under the brand of the George Enescu International Festival, and has four dedicated sections: Violin, Cello, Piano and Composition. It awards total prizes worth EUR 115,000. More details here.

Les Films de Cannes a Bucarest

October

The festival presents films that were awarded or were screened at major European film festivals. It was initiated in 2010 by Romanian director Cristian Mungiu, a winner of a Palme d’Or in 2007 and of several other awards at various editions of the Cannes film festival. The organizers of Les Films de Cannes à Bucarest launched in 2017 the American Independent Film Festival, which had as guests actors Ethan Hawke, Joaquin Phoenix and J.C. Reilly. The program of the two festivals is updated here.

SoNoRo

October/November

The chamber music festival runs editions in Bucharest, Cluj, Iasi, and Timisoara, bringing the public a lineup of international musicians and ensembles for themed concerts. The program is updated here.

Iasi International Festival of Literature and Translation

October

The largest literature festival in Romania, it gathers each year in Iasi writers, translators, publishers, critics, book retailers and distributors for over 400 events. A public of more than 60,000 people attended the first four editions of the event, and Jonathan Coe and Nobel Prize winner Gao Xingjian were among the guests in 2017. Updates are made here.

Early Music Festival Bucharest

November

The go-to event for lovers of early music, the festival features diverse periods, from Byzantine to Baroque music. It also includes in its program theater representations and other events. The program is updated here.

Bookfest & Gaudeamus Book Fairs

Spring, Autumn

The two major book fairs taking place in Bucharest usually run in spring (Bookfest) and autumn (Gaudeamus). Bookfest also has local editions in Timisoara, Cluj-Napoca, Iasi, Targu-Mures, and Brasov. After having Sweden as a guest country in 2017, Bookfest turns to the United States for the role this year.

