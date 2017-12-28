Heavy metal band Judas Priest returns to Bucharest in 2018

British heavy metal band Judas Priest will perform again in Bucharest next year, on July 22, at Romexpo. The group will promote in Bucharest their newest album, Firepower, set to launch in 2018.

The group was established in 1969 by guitarist K.K. Downing and bass player Ian Hill. They launched their debut album, Rocka Rolla, in 1974, after soloist Rob Halford, drummer John Hinch, and guitarist Glenn Tipton joined the group.

The band launched 17 studio albums, and won a Grammy in 2010, in the Best Metal Performance category. This year, Judas Priest was nominated for inclusion in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2018.

Judas Priest is currently made up of Rob Halford (vocals), Glenn Tipton (guitar), Richie Faulkner (guitar), Ian Hill (bass), and Scott Travis (drums).

Tickets are already on sale in the iabilet.ro network.

[email protected]

(Photo: Sibuachu/ Wikipedia)