Romanian president prepares to promote PM with diffuse support in Parliament

Nearly a month since the government of prime minister Ilie Bolojan was dismissed by a no-confidence motion initiated by an alliance formed by former coalition member PSD and far-right opposition party AUR, president Nicusor Dan is expected to come up with a prime minister designation in the coming days, amid a lack of visible parliamentary majority other than that at the origin of the political crisis.

President Dan is most likely to nominate his advisor Eugen Tomac – president of a political vehicle with no representatives in the Parliament – to form a cabinet of technocrats with still uncertain political support in the legislative.

President Dan reportedly insists that the prime minister be from outside the parties in Parliament, after giving up the idea of a “technocratic” prime minister – dismissed by the Liberals (PNL) and reformist USR as a way for the Social Democrats (PSD) to indirectly control the executive. Whether the concept of an “independent” prime minister gains more traction remains to be seen.

In addition to Eugen Tomac, other names that circulated as potential executive members came from the economic and institutional area, such as Delia Velculescu (IMF deputy director), Matei Șerban (director at the National Bank of Romania), and Radu Burnete (advisor to the presidency, former executive director of the Concordia Confederation).

Among the parliamentary parties, only the Social Democrats (PSD) are reportedly backing such a scenario that would not involve direct responsibility, avoid early elections, and at the same time allow certain control over the executive, depending on the structure of the technocrats in the executive.

According to prior information circulated last week, while the ministers would not have a political affiliation – the state secretaries in the would-be cabinet would be appointed by parties, ideally those who formed the former coalition before the May 5 no-confidence motion. A rather dysfunctional construct, analysts warned.

Apart from PSD, there is no open support for the idea floated informally by president Dan. Digi24 assured that within both the Liberal party (PNL) and reformist USR, there exist factions favourable to going ahead with this option, in order to unblock the political crisis. But an official decision has not been made yet, and it is not clear whether the pro-technocratic members of the two parties will secure the necessary votes.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)