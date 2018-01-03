Greek pop star returns to Bucharest this year

Popular Greek singer Nikos Vertis will hold a new concert in Bucharest this year, on March 16, at Sala Palatului.

The concert will feature new songs, chosen for the local fans who wanted to see the musician perform in the country again, the organizers of the event said.

Vertis released his debut album, Poli Apotoma Vradiazei (It becomes night suddenly) in 2003. The songs “Asteri Mou”, “An Feigeis”, “San Trelos Se Agapao” and the title track became radio hits in a short time. In 2005, he released his first CD single titled “Pes To Mou Ksana” (Tell me again), which was certified Platinum and awarded the “Best-selling Greek Single of the Year” at the fifth Arion Awards.

Tickets can be purchased at eventim.ro, myticket.ro, and in the Eventim network.

