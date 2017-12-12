Big Romanian festival announces first artists for 2018 edition

Damian Marley, London Grammar and Netsky are among the first artists announced for the 2018 edition of Electric Castle, one of the largest music festivals in Romania.

Wolf Alice, Valentino Khan, JP Cooper, The Horrors, and Dubioza Kolektiv will also play at next year’s edition of the event, which will be organized from July 18 to July 22 at the Banffy Castle in Bontida, in Cluj county.

The organizers held a sales campaign in October, during which they sold 12,000 passes for Electric Castle 2018, at special prices, even before announcing the lineup. A winter sales campaign is currently ongoing, during which those interested can purchase tickets at discounted prices on the event’s website.

Electric Castle is one of the biggest events of this kind in Romania. The 2017 edition brought international artists such as deadmau5, Franz Ferdinand, UNKLE, House of Pain, Moderat, or Trentemoller to Romania.

