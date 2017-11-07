10 °C
Lord of Dance returns to Romania for 2018 show

by Irina Marica
Lord of the Dance – Dangerous Games, the show produced by famous Irish-American dancer Michael Flatley, returns next spring at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. The performance is scheduled for April 13.

The Dangerous Games show includes dozens of dancers, visual effects, dancing robots, lights and lasers, and 3D holographic projections. The show premiered in 2014 at London Palladium.

Tickets for the performance in Bucharest are already on sale at Myticket.ro. The first 400 tickets are sold with a 15% discount, and can be purchased until November 20 for prices between RON 170 and RON 295. Then, the ticket prices will be between RON 200 and RON 350.

