Ukraine’s president Volodymyr Zelensky reportedly expected to visit Romania this week

10 March 2026

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky is expected to visit Romania on Thursday, March 12, according to sources from the Presidential Administration cited by Euronews Romania. During the visit, he is scheduled to meet Romanian president Nicușor Dan in Bucharest.

The trip would mark Zelensky’s return to Romania after his first official visit to the country since the start of Russia’s war against Ukraine. On October 10, 2023, the Ukrainian leader was received at Cotroceni Palace by then-president Klaus Iohannis.

At the time, discussions focused on Romania’s support for Ukraine, security cooperation, and strengthening economic and military ties between the two countries. The visit also included the signing of a joint declaration aimed at reinforcing the bilateral partnership.

According to Digi24, Volodymyr Zelensky is also expected to return to Bucharest in May for the B9 Summit, which is scheduled to take place on May 13. Media reports previously said that US leader Donald Trump would also be invited to this event.

Back in February, ambassador Ihor Prokopciuk said that the visit of Romanian president Nicușor Dan to Kyiv is on Ukraine’s agenda in 2026.

