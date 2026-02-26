Politics

Donald Trump to reportedly be invited to Bucharest for B9 Summit

26 February 2026

US president Donald Trump will be invited to attend the Bucharest Nine (B9) Summit scheduled for May 13 in Romania’s capital, according to political sources cited by Euronews Romania. The Romanian Presidency is set to send an official invitation to Washington, DC. 

Invitations will also be sent to NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte and Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky, according to the same source. All three officials were invited to the 2025 edition of the summit held in Vilnius, though Trump did not attend the gathering in Lithuania.

Officials at Cotroceni Palace informed US counterparts in Washington last week that the invitation would be sent, according to the media. 

TVR Info noted that it is customary for the US president to be invited to meetings of the Bucharest Nine format, which brings together NATO’s eastern flank member states for consultations on regional security.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Muhammad Abdullah/Dreamstime.com)

