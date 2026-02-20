Visit of Romanian president to Kyiv “on Ukraine’s agenda,” ambassador says

The visit of Romanian president Nicușor Dan to Kyiv is on Ukraine’s agenda in 2026, ambassador Ihor Prokopciuk stated on Thursday, February 19, during a press conference.

The official added that the visit would hopefully take place this year, and the heads of the Romanian and Ukrainian states have met and talked several times so far.

“The issue of president Dan’s visit is on our agenda; we are in permanent contact with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the Presidential Administration, so that this visit will have the expected results. I recall that we want to elevate the bilateral relationship to the level of a strategic partnership,” the diplomat said, cited by Agerpres.

Prokopciuk said that while Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited Bucharest in October 2023, there has not been a visit by a Romanian president to Kyiv since the start of the war.

Moreover, Zelensky invited Dan to Ukraine in June of last year. At that time, the Ukrainian leader said that “Romania is very important” to Ukraine.

Aside from official visits, Romania and Ukraine are set to increase their defense cooperation. According to the ambassador, two countries are already making efforts to collaborate in the field of drone production.

“This was also addressed in the context of the SAFE Program. It is something offered by Ukraine. There is also interest on the Romanian side, and the dialogue concerns what we could produce together,” Ihor Prokopciuk explained.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Liskonogaleksey|Dreamstime.com)