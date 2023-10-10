Romanian, Ukrainian presidents agree to upgrade relations, continue cooperation during meeting in Bucharest

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky met with Romania's leader Klaus Iohannis in Bucharest on Tuesday, October 10. In addition to discussing further support for Ukraine and other ways to continue cooperation, the two officials also signed a declaration on upgrading the two countries' relations to a Strategic Partnership.

"This visit is historic for the bilateral relationship and sends a strong message of our constructive engagement. We want a bilateral relationship based on trust and shared values, with a long-term vision focused on generating concrete projects for the benefit of our citizens and the entire region. That's why we decided today, together, to concretely start the process to elevate the relationship between Romania and Ukraine to the level of Strategic Partnership," president Iohannis said in the joint press conference with Zelensky.

During the meeting in Bucharest, the two leaders signed a joint declaration on this upgraded framework of cooperation.

Further on, Klaus Iohannis said he assured Zelensky of Romania's determination to continue providing support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people, "including military support," for as long as it's needed until "victory against Russian aggression, until the liberation of the entire territory, the accountability of all those guilty of the crimes committed and, further, in the process of restoration and reconstruction of the country."

The Romanian president also stated that supporting Ukraine is a strategic interest of Romania, as "strengthening Ukraine's security means strengthening Romania's security." He further condemned Russia's attacks on Ukraine's port infrastructure, which he called "war crimes," as they have major adverse effects on Ukraine's grain exports and global food security.

Moreover, Iohannis said, Romania will continue the efforts to strengthen its deterrence and defence posture on the Eastern Flank and the Black Sea.

Referring to the grains from Ukraine, the Romanian leader said the country would continue to work with international partners to facilitate Ukrainian grain exports to global markets. "It has already been agreed to double the monthly transit capacity through Romanian ports to 4 million tons of agricultural products," Iohannis said.

Klaus Iohannis also reconfirmed Romania's political and practical support for the opening of accession negotiations to the European Union with Ukraine and the Republic of Moldova until the end of 2023. Plus, he also advocated for protecting the rights of national minorities in both Ukraine and Romania.

In his turn, Volodymyr Zelensky thanked Romania for its support, saying, "Romania chose Ukraine in the most difficult moment of its history."

"I remember how warmly our people were welcomed. Romania offered us military and humanitarian support," Zelensky said, quoted by Digi24.

Asked what military support he requested from his counterpart Klaus Iohannis, Volodymyr Zelensky said he could not provide all the details but stated that "my main focus was on air defence systems," according to News.ro.

According to the Ukrainian leader, discussions also focused on the security in the Black Sea region and ways to bring peace, infrastructure and the opening of new crossing points at the shared border, and national minorities. He also said that Ukrainian pilots will train in Romania.

Regarding grain exports, Zelensky said that a grain corridor will start operating through the Republic of Moldova.

Volodymyr Zelensky made his first visit to Bucharest on Tuesday, October 10. Later today, he will also meet with the heads of the Romanian Parliament and prime minister Marcel Ciolacu.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Presidency.ro)