Events:

Night of Museums – May 19, in several cities across Romania. Read more about it here

East European Comic Con – May 18-20, at Romexpo in northern Bucharest. More details here

Bobby McFerrin concert – May 19, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here

Bucharest Technology Week – TechExpo – May 18-20, in Universitatii Square in Bucharest. Read more about it here

Etnorama 2018 – May 18-20, in Regele Mihai I (Herastrau) Park in northern Bucharest. More information here

Art Safari – ongoing, ends on May 20, in Bucharest’s George Enescu Square. More details here

Night of the Nightingale – May 20, at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. Read more here

RO-Wine | The International Wine Festival of Romania – May 19-20, at Fratelli in Bucharest. Find out more here

New movie in cinemas:

Deadpool 2

Starring Morena Baccarin, Ryan Reynolds

Movies coming up:

Solo: A Star Wars Story – premiere on May 25

Book Club – premiere on May 25

Show Dogs – premiere on May 25

Taxi 5 – premiere on June 1

Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – premiere on June 8