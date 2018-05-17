Events:
Night of Museums – May 19, in several cities across Romania. Read more about it here
East European Comic Con – May 18-20, at Romexpo in northern Bucharest. More details here
Bobby McFerrin concert – May 19, at Sala Palatului in Bucharest. Tickets online here
Bucharest Technology Week – TechExpo – May 18-20, in Universitatii Square in Bucharest. Read more about it here
Etnorama 2018 – May 18-20, in Regele Mihai I (Herastrau) Park in northern Bucharest. More information here
Art Safari – ongoing, ends on May 20, in Bucharest’s George Enescu Square. More details here
Night of the Nightingale – May 20, at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest. Read more here
RO-Wine | The International Wine Festival of Romania – May 19-20, at Fratelli in Bucharest. Find out more here
New movie in cinemas:
Deadpool 2
Starring Morena Baccarin, Ryan Reynolds
Movies coming up:
Solo: A Star Wars Story – premiere on May 25
Book Club – premiere on May 25
Show Dogs – premiere on May 25
Taxi 5 – premiere on June 1
Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom – premiere on June 8
