Night of the Nightingale at Bucharest’s Botanical Garden

The sixth edition of the Night of the Nightingale will take place on May 20th at the Botanical Garden in Bucharest.

The event, organized by the Romanian Ornithological Society (SOR), begins at 17:00 with several ornithological tours. The participants can also see a photo exhibition dedicated to birds and attend a concert delivered by the Pro Nobile group. The program of the concert, set to begin at 19:00, will cover works by Vivaldi, Mozart, and Beethoven, among others.

Attendance at the event is free of charge, but participants need to pay the entrance ticket to the Botanical Garden. This costs RON 7 (EUR 1.5) at full price and RON 2 (EUR 0.5) at the discounted price.

(Photo: Carlos Delgado/ Wikipedia)

[email protected]