Where History Meets Business Excellence: Inside the Meetings & Events World of InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest

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Bucharest's most storied hotel raises the bar for corporate events - and this spring, it's sweetening the deal with a standout offer.

Bucharest has no shortage of conference venues. But very few can claim a ballroom listed as a National Heritage monument, one of the first Michelin Keys awarded on the Romanian market and a century's worth of hosting the capital's most important gatherings - political, diplomatic, and corporate alike.



InterContinental Athénée Palace Bucharest has long been the address of choice for organisations that understand that the setting of a meeting sends a message as much as the meeting itself. This spring, with a fresh seasonal offer and a continued commitment to sustainable event practices, it makes a compelling case for becoming your organisation's default destination for conferences, trainings, and executive off-sites.



1,000 Square Metres of Meeting Space and Centuries of Character



The hotel's meetings and events portfolio spans 1,000 square metres of dedicated space: two statement ballrooms and ten additional meeting rooms, ranging from intimate boardrooms to modular multi-purpose halls. Whether you are hosting a dozen executives for a confidential strategy session or a flagship corporate conference, there is a room and a configuration designed for the occasion.



Le Diplomate Ballroom is the jewel in the crown. One of the best-preserved Art Nouveau interiors in Romania and recognised as a historic monument of National Heritage, this hall carries the atmosphere of a space that has witnessed history. It accommodates up to 250 guests and flows naturally into Les Colonnades lobby and the adjacent Regina Maria Hall, creating a seamless suite of spaces for receptions, cocktail hours, and plenary sessions at scale.



Regina Maria Ballroom offers a more intimate counterpart: 170 sq. m., up to 180 guests, and the flexibility of an airwall that divides the space in two for concurrent sessions or breakout work. Its foyer is purpose-built for coffee breaks and welcome drinks — a detail that matters more than it might seem, as it keeps energy levels consistent throughout a full-day programme.



On the first floor, a cluster of versatile meeting rooms named after timeless classics - Enescu, Vivaldi, Mozart, Handel, Chopin, and Brahms – each bring a particular feature to the table: from bright, naturally lit spaces and direct terrace access in the bigger halls to comfortable leather chairs in the board meeting rooms. Connecting everything on the first floor is the Meetings Foyer: a central hub with its own coffee corner, registration area, and terrace access - functional without being institutional and warm without being casual.



Meeting for Good: Sustainable Events as Standard



InterContinental Hotels & Resorts operates a global sustainability framework for corporate events called Meeting for Good, in which Athénée Palace Bucharest is a full participant. For organisations with ESG commitments, responsible procurement policies, or simply a desire to run leaner, greener events, this framework is meaningful.



The programme operates across three areas: hotel practices, meeting space management, and food and beverage. Plastic - free water service, single – use - free setups and a food waste reduction action plan - Meeting for Good goes far beyond a simple badge, being an entire set of daily practices. A documented Food Waste Reduction Action Plan governs how banquets are planned, portioned and cleared. Menus feature locally sourced and plant-based options designed to reduce the carbon footprint of ingredients from farm to table. Reusable banquet labels and menus replace paper versions; reusable service ware - plates, utensils, glassware - is used throughout, eliminating the disposables that accumulate invisibly over the course of a large event.



Spring Offer



Brew-tiful Events: This Season's Welcome Gesture



From May to June 2026, the hotel is running a promotional package for corporate event bookings that bundles a meaningful set of inclusions under a single proposition: Brew-tiful Events.



The concept is elegantly straightforward. Every qualifying booking receives a complimentary arrival coffee break - a curated hospitality moment designed to set the tone before the first agenda item is reached.



The package also includes a dedicated event coordinator - a single point of contact who manages the process from initial enquiry through to post-event follow-up. Room setup in theatre, classroom, boardroom, or cabaret configuration is included, as is a standard AV package covering screen, projector or LED display, and flipchart. Still and sparkling water on the tables throughout the event is provided as standard.



Events must be booked by 10 May 2026, with a minimum of 70 confirmed delegates. Event dates run Monday to Friday between 1 May and 30 June 2026.



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