Romanian NGO seeks donations to help exceed 40,000 refurbished computers for schools

Romanian social enterprise Ateliere Fără Frontiere (Workshops Without Borders, AFF) refurbished and donated more than 38,000 computers to schools and social institutions across the country through its Dăm Click pe România (Let's Click Romania) program. The organization is now calling on companies and individuals to help it surpass the milestone of 40,000 donated computers in 2026.

AFF has launched a new awareness and fundraising campaign, encouraging businesses, public institutions, and citizens to donate used IT equipment and support digital education in underserved communities.

Since its launch, the program has provided more than 38,000 refurbished computers to 3,450 educational and social institutions, benefiting over 700,000 students and teachers, or roughly 30% of Romania's schools. In 2025 alone, the initiative distributed 4,100 computers to 301 schools.

The refurbishment process takes place at the association's reDEEE workshop, where people facing difficult life circumstances receive employment opportunities, technical training, and support for labor market integration through a structured two-year social inclusion program.

According to AFF, the initiative also contributes to environmental protection. By extending the lifespan of IT equipment and reducing premature recycling, the program has helped avoid more than 11.4 million kilograms of greenhouse gas emissions.

The organization is inviting businesses and individuals to donate computers, laptops, printers, projectors, and interactive whiteboards that are no longer in use. Sponsorships are also being accepted to help cover operational and logistics costs.

“Each refurbished IT device carries the chance to become a source of support for a child gaining access to the digital world and a starting point for an adult going through a vulnerable period in life, who is learning a profession and rebuilding their independence. Through this campaign, we want to show that what a company no longer uses can open up an entire world of opportunities for someone else. Inclusion and responsible resource management are not costs, but strategic investments in the future of our communities," said Cristina Bîcîilă, general director of Ateliere Fără Frontiere.

This year, the program aims to refurbish and donate another 4,000 computers to 250 institutions across Romania while creating 18 jobs for people from vulnerable backgrounds. Energy company ENGIE has joined Kaufland Romania and OMV Petrom as a partner in the 2026 edition of the project.

Founded in 2008, Ateliere Fără Frontiere operates social enterprises focused on electronic waste management, upcycling, and social inclusion, helping marginalized people gain work experience and professional skills through circular economy initiatives.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Ateliere Fǎrǎ Frontiere)