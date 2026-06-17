Major repairs on Bucharest's Basarab Overpass to begin this week, bringing traffic disruptions

Repair works on Bucharest's Basarab Overpass will begin this Saturday, June 20, and continue in stages throughout the year, bringing temporary traffic restrictions and changes to several public transport routes. Bucharest City Hall said the project aims to address years of deterioration affecting one of the capital's key transport links.

According to the municipality, car traffic will remain unaffected between June 20 and June 29, as works during this period will focus on the tram infrastructure.

Then, from June 29 until July 31, road traffic in both directions will be diverted onto a single carriageway of the overpass, while traffic will be moved to the opposite side throughout August. Starting in September, only partial lane closures are expected.

Several public transport changes will also take effect from June 20. Tram lines 4 and 11 will be suspended, while a temporary line, 54, will operate between Depoul Alexandria and Șura Mare. Tram line 44 will run with increased capacity, while lines 1 and 10 will follow modified routes.

Moreover, a replacement bus service, line 610, will connect District 1 City Hall, Basarab Overpass, and Șoseaua Progresul.

Tram services are expected to return to normal on September 1.

The City Hall said the rehabilitation works will include replacing deteriorated metal guardrails, expansion joints, and support systems, upgrading the drainage network, resurfacing road sections, repairing concrete and metal structures, restoring anti-corrosion protection, and carrying out repairs to escalators and noise barriers.

The overpass had been left without formal acceptance and maintenance since it opened in 2011, leading to significant deterioration, the Bucharest City Hall explained. It described the structure as affected by rust, damaged components, drainage issues, and cracks in some concrete elements.

The works are scheduled to be completed by the end of 2026.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Facebook/Primăria Municipiului Bucureşti)