PPC blue, Dedeman partner to install over 600 EV charging points across Romania

PPC blue and DIY market leader Dedeman signed a partnership to expand electric vehicle charging infrastructure across Romania, with plans to install more than 600 charging points at the retailer's stores and logistics centers nationwide. The project will have a total installed capacity of more than 30 MW.

Under the agreement, PPC blue, part of the PPC Group, will install and operate charging stations at more than 60 Dedeman stores, as well as at two logistics warehouses where dedicated charging facilities for electric trucks will be available.

“Charging an electric car should be as simple as a visit to the store. We want every electric vehicle driver in Romania to have a charging station within reach, regardless of the city they live in - and that is precisely why our partnership with Dedeman matters so much to us. Together, we reach places where people are already going, whether they live in a large city or in a smaller community,” said Andreea-Dana Popescu, general manager of PPC blue Romania.

“Expanding the electric mobility infrastructure through our collaboration with PPC blue is a natural step in a society where sustainable solutions are becoming increasingly important,” added Dragoș Pavăl, president of Dedeman.

The first charging stations are scheduled to be installed starting in December in Câmpulung Moldovenesc, Roman, Alexandria, Târgu Jiu, and Onești. By the end of 2026, installations are expected to be completed at 21 stores, with priority given to areas where charging infrastructure remains limited.

The partnership will also integrate around 60 existing charging points at Dedeman locations into the PPC blue network and mobile application.

According to the companies, the expanded network will help support the growth of electric mobility in Romania by increasing access to charging infrastructure in both large cities and smaller communities.

PPC blue currently operates more than 1,100 charging points across Romania, while Dedeman, Romania's largest DIY retailer, runs a network of 65 stores nationwide.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PPC blue)