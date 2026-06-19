Romanian government approves EUR 1 bln scheme to support manufacturing

Romania’s government has approved a program worth RON 5.3 billion (EUR 1 billion) aimed at boosting domestic production, according to a statement published by Finance Minister Alexandru Nazare on his official Facebook page.

The scheme, initiated by the Ministry of Finance, is the first major instrument of the government’s new economic strategy and is focused on the manufacturing sector.

Under the program, companies undertaking projects worth at least RON 50 million will be eligible for state support. Beneficiaries may choose between direct grants and tax credits, depending on their financing needs.

The support will cover investments in factories, modern production lines, technological equipment, and intangible assets.

According to Nazare, the scheme will prioritize sectors where Romania has a high dependence on imports.

Projects will be assessed based on their economic impact, contribution to local value chains, and degree of automation, the minister said.

Financing agreements are scheduled to be issued between 2026 and 2032, while payments to beneficiaries will be made over the 2027-2036 period.

Annual application sessions will last 30 working days and will be announced at least 30 days in advance, according to the statement.

“The government has approved the first major programme to relaunch local production,” Nazare said in the Facebook post. “This first instrument of the new economic strategy directly targets the manufacturing industry.”

(Photo: Scanrail | Dreamstime.com)

iulian@romania-insider.com