More Than a School Fair: Cambridge School of Bucharest Brings Together Hundreds for a Day of Music, Sport and Giving Back

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Live music, games, sporting activities and the sound of laughter filled Cambridge School of Bucharest (CSB) campus as hundreds of families, students, alumni, and friends gathered for the school's annual Summer Fair. Drawing record attendance and transforming the campus into a vibrant Hawaiian-inspired celebration, this year's event marked one of the largest community gatherings in the school's 30-year history.

More than a traditional end-of-year celebration, the Summer Fair has become a defining event for Cambridge School of Bucharest community. Bringing together families from more than 45 nationalities, local businesses, staff, students and alumni, the event reflects the values that have shaped the school for over three decades: confidence, success and belonging. This year's record turnout was a powerful testament to the strength of the community that continues to grow alongside the school's expanding campus and facilities.



One of the highlights was the newly opened football pitch and running track, where students eagerly tested out the facilities and participated in friendly sporting activities throughout the day. These new facilities reflect Cambridge School of Bucharest's ongoing investment in providing students with exceptional opportunities for both academic and physical development.



The success of the CSB Summer Fair would not have been possible without the generous support of local businesses and members of the wider community who continue to champion the school's mission and values. Their contributions helped create an unforgettable experience for families while strengthening the close connections that exist between the school and the organisations that call northern Bucharest home.



As the headline sponsor of this year's Summer Fair, Rovere played a significant role in bringing the event to life. A longstanding leader in premium furniture and interior design in Romania, Rovere shares Cambridge School of Bucharest's commitment to quality, innovation, and community. Their support helped enhance the experience for the hundreds of visitors who attended the event, demonstrating the positive impact that can be achieved when schools and local businesses work together.



The school's thriving extracurricular programme was proudly represented through choir and music performances by students, as well as students from the ballet and karate after-school clubs. These displays highlighted the breadth of opportunities available beyond the classroom and illustrated how students are encouraged to pursue their passions while developing new skills and interests.



Across the campus, a wide variety of games and activities kept visitors entertained throughout the day, organised by CSB staff and students. Raffle draws generated excitement and anticipation among attendees hoping to win one of the many prizes generously donated by members of the school community and local partners.



Beyond the fun and festivities, the Summer Fair also served an important charitable purpose. Continuing a longstanding partnership between the school and Hospice Casa Speranței, proceeds from raffle ticket sales and a portion of the event's overall earnings were donated to the organisation.



Hospice Casa Speranței provides essential palliative care and support services to patients facing life-limiting illnesses, as well as assistance for their families during challenging times. The partnership reflects Cambridge School of Bucharest's commitment to community service and social responsibility, values that are embedded throughout the school's educational philosophy.



Supporting charitable initiatives has long been a meaningful part of the Summer Fair tradition. By combining celebration with fundraising, students gain valuable opportunities to understand the importance of compassion, empathy, and giving back to the wider community.



As families enjoyed the tropical atmosphere, watched student performances, explored the expanded campus, and supported an important local cause, the event served as a powerful reminder of what makes Cambridge School of Bucharest community so special.



The Summer Fair remains one of the most anticipated events on the school's calendar, and this year's edition reinforced its place as a treasured tradition. It was a day that celebrated not only the end of a successful academic year, but also the relationships, achievements, and sense of belonging that continue to define Cambridge School of Bucharest as it enters its next chapter of growth. Find out more about Cambridge School of Bucharest and its multicultural community.



*This is a press release.