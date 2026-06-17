Romanian prosecutors expand investigation against controversial influencer Andrew Tate

Romanian prosecutors within the Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT) announced on Wednesday, June 17, that they expanded the investigations against influencer Andrew Tate, regarding the crimes of human trafficking and money laundering.

The influencer was summoned to DIICOT headquarters on Wednesday to be informed of the new charges, which are added to other crimes for which he had previously been placed under criminal investigation, namely forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, rape, illegal access to a computer system, assault or other violence, and incitement to hatred or discrimination.

Tate, 39, is accused of recruiting a young Romanian woman back in 2017 to sexually exploit her. Through emotional blackmail, he allegedly forced her into pornographic acts on video chat. In his alleged acts, the British former kickboxer took advantage of the clearly vulnerable state of a victim (lack of family support, pre-existing psychological trauma caused by the absence of a father figure, as well as lack of material resources).

“During the period of sexual exploitation, the defendant sheltered the victim in a location in Ilfov County and provided her with the logistics necessary for carrying out video chat activities,” DIICOT transmitted in a press release.

Moreover, Andrew Tate is also accused of money laundering after he allegedly used two companies to disguise large sums of money obtained from human trafficking, together with his brother Tristan Tate.

“From the evidence administered, it also emerged that, between May 2018 and October 2022, the defendant, together with a co-defendant, a relative of his, established two commercial companies, in which they were listed as partners and administrators, to hide and disguise the illicit origin of the sums of money obtained from the crime of human trafficking,” prosecutors said.

The two allegedly introduced RON 13 million and EUR 370,000 into the companies disguised as apparent loans. Using these funds, the two acquired land, construction, services, cars, and a building. Despite being registered as company property, the acquisitions were “used exclusively in the personal interest of the defendants.”

On the other side, Andrew Tate’s legal team noted that the extension of the investigation is standard procedure. “This latest extension changes nothing in the substance of the file. The prosecution continues to rely on the same flawed evidence that led to the indictment being sent back by the court,” said Eugen Vidineac, Andrew Tate’s Romanian legal counsel, in a response sent to the Romania Insider editorial office.

Tate’s legal team restated the innocence of their client and noted that “these prolonged bureaucratic steps highlight the significant weaknesses in the prosecution’s position rather than any strength in their claims.”

Andrew and Tristan Tate, holding dual citizenship, British and American, were sent to trial by DIICOT on June 20, 2023, accused of forming an organized criminal group, human trafficking, rape, illegal access to a computer system, assault, or other violence. Later, in December 2024, the courts annulled the indictment, and the case was sent back to DIICOT.

Andrew and Tristan Tate were initially detained for several months in Romania, then placed under house arrest, and later under judicial control. Last year, the Trump administration reportedly pressured Romanian authorities into lifting the Tates’ travel ban.

Last month, DIICOT prosecutors announced that they are investigating controversial influencer Andrew Tate for incitement to hatred and discrimination in a continuous form. According to prosecutors, the 39-year-old British citizen allegedly incited the public, through several speeches promoted on social media between 2021 and 2024, to hatred and discrimination against women.

At the end of March, British police announced that they had also reopened an investigation following accusations by several women regarding acts of rape and sexual assault in 2014 and 2015.

radu@romania-insider.com

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