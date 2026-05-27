The Tour of Romania 2026, Announced in Chișinău Alongside the Government of Moldova – A Historic Moment for Both Countries

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For the first time, the opening stage of Romania’s most prestigious cycling competition will be held entirely on the territory of the Republic of Moldova

The Tour of Romania 2026 was officially presented at the Government House in Chișinău on 25 May, with the participation and under the patronage of the Government of the Republic of Moldova. The event was attended by two ministers, four district presidents and vice-presidents, four mayors, and numerous other representatives of the Government and public administration, as well as the Cycling Federation and the Olympic Committee of the Republic of Moldova. Romania was represented by the Romanian Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova, the President of the National Agency for Sport, the leadership of the Romanian Cycling Federation, and board members of Auchan Romania, the co-organising partner of the Tour of Romania. The occasion confirms the symbolic importance of this edition: for the first time in the competition’s history, the official start will take place outside Romania’s borders.



The 58th edition of the Little Loop will kick off on 8 September 2026 in Chișinău, with the team presentation ceremony at the Piazza of the Maria Bieșu National Opera and Ballet Theatre. The following day, on 9 September, the caravan will cover the first route entirely on Moldovan territory, starting in Chișinău and finishing in Ungheni’s Independence Square.



Representatives of both countries present at the press conference at the Government House in Chișinău unanimously highlighted the historic importance of this edition. From ministers and diplomats to sports leaders and private-sector partners, all emphasised that the Tour of Romania starting from the Republic of Moldova is not merely a sporting first, but a symbol of the bond between the two countries. Moldovan officials expressed pride in hosting the event and pledged to mobilise resources for its promotion, while Romanian representatives welcomed the openness and collaborative spirit with which the Republic of Moldova embraced this joint project. The conclusion was the same on both sides of the Prut: the Tour of Romania 2026 is a moment that deserves to be celebrated and leveraged to the fullest.

“For us it is an honour and a joy to be part of this project. We simply could not decline to take part in an event of such magnitude.” - Dan Perciun, Minister of Education and Research of the Republic of Moldova

“We at the Ministry of Culture will, of course, mobilise all available resources together with local public administration representatives so that people come forward and promote our traditions and values.” - Cristian Jardan, Minister of Culture of the Republic of Moldova

“The Tour of Romania is not arriving in Chișinău – it is departing from Chișinău, and I believe that means a great deal to all of us!” - Cristian-Leon Ţurcanu, Romanian Ambassador to the Republic of Moldova

“Competitions like this, which unite two countries with an extremely rich history and tradition, can serve as an example of what unity through sport truly means. Today we show once again that Romania and Moldova are building strong bridges, and the Tour of Romania is one of those bridges that we are inaugurating today.” - Bogdan-Constantin Matei, President of the National Agency for Sport

“For us it is a source of pride and we are immensely happy that the Tour is starting from Chișinău. It is an opportunity for us to promote this sport. We will do everything possible to promote the competition as widely as we can, because it is a moment of inspiration for both children and adults alike.” - Deonisii Codreanu, President of the Cycling Federation of the Republic of Moldova

“Today I had the pleasure of attending the launch event of the Tour of Romania 2026 on the Bessarabian bank of the Prut, in Chișinău. We keep things informal and try to be a real team, because that is what the Tour of Romania is truly about. That is how a race is built: not just with teams at the start, but through teamwork.” - Cătălin Sprînceană, President of the Romanian Cycling Federation

“We simply thank the Government of Moldova for an extraordinary welcome! It is a great joy to create, for the first time, a cycling union between our two sister countries. This is an important moment through which we will discover the defining elements of each region we pass through – from gastronomy and local produce to history. A rare occasion to rejoice in what we truly are: one great Romanian family.” - Tiberiu Dănețiu, Director of Institutional Affairs, Auchan Romania



Tour of Romania 2026 – Schedule

8 September – Team Presentation – Chișinău

9 September – Stage 1 – Chișinău – Ungheni

10 September – Stage 2 – Iași – Piatra Neamț

11 September – Stage 3 – Piatra Neamț – Băile Balvanyos

12 September – Stage 4 – Brașov – Ploiești

13 September – Stage 5 – Bucharest Circuit

The Tour of Romania 2026 is organised by the Romanian Cycling Federation, together with the National Agency for Sport and Auchan Romania as principal partner and co-organiser since 2019.



Full programme and route available at www.turulromaniei.ro.



*This is a press release.