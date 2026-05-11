FOMO - The Festival Of Modern Owners | May 20–24, 2026 | Bucharest, Romania

Partner Content

The entrepreneurship conference you've been waiting for!

FOMO – Festival of Modern Owners returns in 2026 with a new edition taking place between May 20 and 24 in Bucharest, bringing together entrepreneurs, creators, freelancers, and leaders from creative industries around the world. The festival is designed as a complex urban experience where business, creativity, and culture come together, offering participants access to conferences, networking, social events, and wellbeing activities.

The 2026 edition brings to the main stage an international line-up of top speakers who will share ideas, strategies, and experiences on entrepreneurship, branding, creativity, and personal development. Among the confirmed international guests are: Chris Do, Codie Sanchez, Vishen Lakhiani, Mika Hakkinen, Jack Delosa, Dr. Julie Smith, and Tonya Mas.

In addition to these international speakers, the festival will gather more than 70 local and international experts and entrepreneurs, who will address topics such as leadership, business strategy, marketing, creativity, artificial intelligence, and community building.

FOMO 2026 is structured around 5 days of learning and experiences, held across multiple venues throughout the city. The program includes inspirational conferences, workshops, networking sessions, cultural events, sports activities, and social gatherings designed to create authentic connections between participants.

The festival is aimed in particular at entrepreneurs, freelancers, creators, startup founders, and independent professionals who want to grow their business, learn from global leaders, and become part of an international community of people focused on innovation and growth.

Tickets are available at: https://www.modernowners.com/tickets



*This is a partner content.