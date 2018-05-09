Romanian companies featured at Bucharest Technology Week expo

This year’s edition of the Bucharest Technology Week will spotlight local companies, both startups and established firms, in a technology exhibition taking place from May 18 to May 20 in the capital’s University Square.

As such, the Microsoft stand will feature three Romanian producers. One of them is Allview, the Brasov company that introduced the first locally-made smartphone and tablet. Myria, the technology brand introduced by local retailer Altex, will also be present with its novelties. The Timișoara company nJoy is the third company at the stand. nJoy has in its product portfolio various mobile devices, tablets, laptops and other electronic equipment.

Bizze Bikes, a local producer of electric bikes, will bring to the event its Bizze Chopper, which visitors will be able to test.

At the same time, Altius Fotovoltaic, a photovoltaic modules producer which owns a production unit in the country, will also exhibit at the event, alongside local Electromagnetica, a company established in 1930 and an important producer of electrical equipment, LED lighting solutions and electrical charging stations. At the exhibition in University Square, Electromagnetica will showcase its charging equipment for electric cars.

Bitmi Technologies, a Romanian producer of 3D printers, will also be present at the event, as will CoinFlux, a digital currency trading platform established in Cluj-Napoca in 2015.

Children who visit the event can stop at the Nextlab.tech, the owner of a makerspace in Bucharest where the young can learn coding and robotics concepts, among others.

More on the program of the event here.

