Romania’s former tennis champion Simona Halep officially retires from professional sports

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The former world number one in women’s tennis, Simona Halep, 34, officially retired from professional sports activity on Saturday, June 13, during a gala event organized at BT Arena in Cluj-Napoca, as part of the 7th edition of the Sports Festival.

The event, marked by highly emotional moments, brought together great legends of Romanian sport, including Nadia Comăneci, Gheorghe Hagi, Ilie Năstase, and Virginia Ruzici, as well as international tennis personalities such as Halep's former coaches, Darren Cahill and Daniel Dobre, umpire Kader Nouni, and top players Elina Svitolina and Gael Monfils.

During the gala, images from the family life and career of the former world number one were shown for the first time, accompanied by the song “The Winner Takes It All” by ABBA, performed live by Loredana Groza, who also opened the show. Nouni also offered Halep a collage of her winning trophies from the part of the Women’s Tennis Association. Similarly, the vice-president of the Romanian Tennis Federation, Daniel Dobre, presented the athlete with a special trophy from the national governing body.

During the retirement event, the public could admire all the trophies Simona Halep won throughout her career. In addition, the playing court at BT Arena was symbolically customized in two colors: green for the Wimbledon title and orange for the Roland Garros title.

Halep thanked her fans, coaches, and her family for supporting her during her career. She also expressed special thanks to the legends of Romanian sports, Nadia Comăneci, Gheorghe Hagi, and Ilie Năstase.

“Thank you, Romania, this is where I was born, this is where I grew up (...) I thank you from the bottom of my heart for not doubting me when things were difficult for me,” said Halep to mark the event, according to Digi24.

“All the images we have just seen on the screens... this is my life, all the people who were beside me, and, you should know, every day was a special day. It was difficult, but in the end it was beautiful. So I regret nothing, and I just want to thank life and the universe for everything I have received,” Halep declared.

She also spoke about the two Grand Slam tournaments she won and the emotional significance she experienced.

“The Roland Garros trophy carried much more emotional weight, because I had already lost three finals and, finally managing to win a Grand Slam, it was a fulfillment, a release of pressure and proof that I was capable of winning a Grand Slam,” she said. “Wimbledon is the most prestigious tournament, and I cannot say that I expected so much to win on grass, because we do not have grass courts in Romania, but my confidence grew, and winning against Serena on grass was something special."

The gala also included a series of singles and doubles exhibition matches involving Simona Halep, Andrei Pavel, Elina Svitolina, and Gael Monfils. Furthermore, in a symbolic moment dedicated to the future of Romanian tennis, Halep exchanged a few balls on court with an 8-year-old player from Cluj-Napoca.

Simona Halep was born on September 27, 1991, in Constanța, and started playing tennis at the age of 4 and a half. In 2006, she made her debut in the ITF circuit in Romania, and the following year, she won two singles tournaments and two doubles tournaments. Simona Halep played her first career WTA final in 2010, at Fes (Morocco). On July 12, 2010, she managed to enter the WTA Top 100. She won two Grand Slam titles, Roland Garros 2018 and Wimbledon 2019, and also played three other finals, two on the Paris clay courts and one at the Australian Open.

Overall, she won two Grand Slam titles, 24 singles titles, 64 weeks as world number one, 373 weeks in the WTA top 10, 580 singles matches won, and 242 singles matches lost. During her career in the WTA circuit, Halep won roughly USD 40 million.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sports Festival on Facebook)