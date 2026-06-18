Justice

French court approves extradition of Paul of Romania to serve prison sentence

18 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Paris Court of Appeal ordered the “immediate surrender” of Paul of Romania to Romanian authorities, marking a significant development in a legal case that has been ongoing for several years, the Ministry of Justice announced. The ruling is not yet final, however.

In a statement, the Romanian ministry said the decision concludes a judicial procedure that has unfolded over the past three years and reflects “the commitment of both countries to the rule of law and European judicial cooperation mechanisms.”

However, as the June 18 ruling is not final, Paul of Romania remains under judicial supervision in France pending any further legal steps.

Paul of Romania was sentenced in 2020 by Romania's High Court of Cassation and Justice to three years and four months in prison in a case involving the illegal restitution of the former Băneasa Royal Farm. Romanian authorities issued a European arrest warrant shortly after the final conviction.

He left Romania before the sentence was handed down and settled in France, according to Agerpres. In June 2022, he was detained in Paris, but a French appeals court rejected Romania's extradition request, citing what it described as a "real risk" that his fundamental rights could be violated if returned to Romania.

A descendant of King Carol II, Paul of Romania was convicted in connection with a group accused of seeking to recover properties claimed as part of the former royal family's estate. Prosecutors alleged that the scheme operated from 2006 and involved influence peddling and other offenses linked to restitution claims.

The Romanian Ministry of Justice said authorities will continue to monitor the judicial proceedings and provide updates on any significant developments in the case.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal
Justice

French court approves extradition of Paul of Romania to serve prison sentence

18 June 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Paris Court of Appeal ordered the “immediate surrender” of Paul of Romania to Romanian authorities, marking a significant development in a legal case that has been ongoing for several years, the Ministry of Justice announced. The ruling is not yet final, however.

In a statement, the Romanian ministry said the decision concludes a judicial procedure that has unfolded over the past three years and reflects “the commitment of both countries to the rule of law and European judicial cooperation mechanisms.”

However, as the June 18 ruling is not final, Paul of Romania remains under judicial supervision in France pending any further legal steps.

Paul of Romania was sentenced in 2020 by Romania's High Court of Cassation and Justice to three years and four months in prison in a case involving the illegal restitution of the former Băneasa Royal Farm. Romanian authorities issued a European arrest warrant shortly after the final conviction.

He left Romania before the sentence was handed down and settled in France, according to Agerpres. In June 2022, he was detained in Paris, but a French appeals court rejected Romania's extradition request, citing what it described as a "real risk" that his fundamental rights could be violated if returned to Romania.

A descendant of King Carol II, Paul of Romania was convicted in connection with a group accused of seeking to recover properties claimed as part of the former royal family's estate. Prosecutors alleged that the scheme operated from 2006 and involved influence peddling and other offenses linked to restitution claims.

The Romanian Ministry of Justice said authorities will continue to monitor the judicial proceedings and provide updates on any significant developments in the case.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 June 2026
Tech
Romanian, Bulgarian tech companies establish Agentic AI consultancy Trimaranix
18 June 2026
Justice
Update: Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu placed under judicial supervision in corruption case
18 June 2026
Macro
Romania drops 12 positions in ranking of most competitive economies in the world
18 June 2026
CSR
Romanian NGO seeks donations to help exceed 40,000 refurbished computers for schools
18 June 2026
Justice
French court approves extradition of Paul of Romania to serve prison sentence
18 June 2026
Politics
Romanian Social Democrats delay decision on backing Adrian Veștea government as coalition uncertainty continues
18 June 2026
Living in Romania
Brașov remains Romania’s most desired city to live in for second consecutive year
18 June 2026
Society
No fewer than 81% of Romanians believe the country is heading the wrong way, survey says