French court approves extradition of Paul of Romania to serve prison sentence

The Paris Court of Appeal ordered the “immediate surrender” of Paul of Romania to Romanian authorities, marking a significant development in a legal case that has been ongoing for several years, the Ministry of Justice announced. The ruling is not yet final, however.

In a statement, the Romanian ministry said the decision concludes a judicial procedure that has unfolded over the past three years and reflects “the commitment of both countries to the rule of law and European judicial cooperation mechanisms.”

However, as the June 18 ruling is not final, Paul of Romania remains under judicial supervision in France pending any further legal steps.

Paul of Romania was sentenced in 2020 by Romania's High Court of Cassation and Justice to three years and four months in prison in a case involving the illegal restitution of the former Băneasa Royal Farm. Romanian authorities issued a European arrest warrant shortly after the final conviction.

He left Romania before the sentence was handed down and settled in France, according to Agerpres. In June 2022, he was detained in Paris, but a French appeals court rejected Romania's extradition request, citing what it described as a "real risk" that his fundamental rights could be violated if returned to Romania.

A descendant of King Carol II, Paul of Romania was convicted in connection with a group accused of seeking to recover properties claimed as part of the former royal family's estate. Prosecutors alleged that the scheme operated from 2006 and involved influence peddling and other offenses linked to restitution claims.

The Romanian Ministry of Justice said authorities will continue to monitor the judicial proceedings and provide updates on any significant developments in the case.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)