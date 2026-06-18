Update: The National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) announced that prosecutors have formally opened criminal proceedings against Bucharest mayor Ciprian Ciucu and placed him under judicial supervision for 60 days on charges of bribery.

According to DNA, the allegations relate to November 2025, when Ciucu was serving as mayor of Bucharest's District 6. Prosecutors suspect that two businessmen allegedly provided him with undue benefits in the form of advertising and electoral consulting services intended to support his political and electoral activities. In exchange, prosecutors say the benefits were linked to administrative procedures concerning an urban planning certificate and a building permit for a real estate project in Bucharest.

DNA also charged the two businessmen with bribery and another businessman with complicity in bribery, alleging he facilitated the arrangement. All four suspects have been placed under judicial supervision, while prosecutors stressed that the criminal proceedings are ongoing and that all defendants benefit from the presumption of innocence.

According to Agerpres, Ciprian Ciucu said on Thursday, after being questioned by anti-corruption prosecutors, that he is innocent and intends to complete his term as mayor of the Romanian capital.

Initial story: Bucharest general mayor Ciprian Ciucu appeared at the headquarters of Romania's National Anti-Corruption Directorate (DNA) on Thursday, June 18, after being summoned for questioning in a corruption investigation. According to media reports citing judicial sources, he was informed that he is a suspect in a bribery case linked to his previous role as mayor of Bucharest's District 6.

Ciucu arrived at the DNA offices on Thursday but declined to make statements to reporters.

According to judicial sources cited by Agerpres and Digi24, prosecutors suspect that Cirpian Ciucu received money in exchange for issuing permits most likely related to real estate projects while serving as District 6 mayor. The investigation reportedly dates back to 2025.

Media reports said prosecutors summoned him as a suspect and were expected to formally present the status of the investigation during the hearing. It was not immediately clear whether charges would be filed following the questioning. By the time this story was published, DNA didn’t issue an official statement.

According to the reports, anti-corruption prosecutors also collected documents from District 6 City Hall as well as from the Permanent Electoral Authority as part of their investigation. Judicial sources cited by Euronews Romania said the Bucharest mayor is allegedly being investigated in four separate cases handled by anti-corruption prosecutors.

Ciprian Ciucu, who also serves as first vice-president of the National Liberal Party (PNL) and is a close ally of interim prime minister Ilie Bolojan, was elected mayor of District 6 for two consecutive terms before winning the Bucharest mayoral election last December.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)