Battery storage is reshaping solar investments in Romania. Here’s how YESS Power sees the shift

Romania’s renewable pipeline is one of the largest in Southeast Europe, but the economics of solar are shifting. As price volatility and grid constraints reshape returns, battery storage is moving from optional add-on to a defining feature of bankable projects. YESS Power, the energy storage brand expanding its presence in Romania after delivering one of the Western Balkans’ largest solar-plus-storage systems, is positioning itself at the centre of this shift.

Few segments of Romania’s energy market are evolving as quickly as battery energy storage. In less than two years, storage has moved from a future consideration to a precondition for long-term financing – reshaping the revenue picture of solar projects that once relied on simple feed-in economics, and redefining what international investors look for in project maturity.



YESS Power is entering this market with an integrated approach to utility-scale solar-plus-storage already proven in the wider region.



An opportunity that depends on execution



The opportunity is significant, but it places a premium on how projects are built. At utility scale, battery storage is a complex undertaking in which technology selection, engineering integration and long-term service capacity all influence whether a project delivers on its financial promise.

“Advanced storage solutions are no longer a technical upgrade, but a requirement for the long-term viability of large-scale solar projects,” says Sedat Akar, General Manager of YESS Power.

This is why the market is moving toward fully integrated solutions, where batteries, inverters, transformers and control systems are designed to work together from the outset. For investors, the difference between an integrated system and a collection of standalone components translates directly into execution risk, deployment timelines, accountability during operation, and ultimately returns. YESS Power’s model is built on this principle, delivering integrated systems with single-provider responsibility across the project lifecycle.



Technology partnerships and project finance



Beyond integration, technology choice remains a critical factor. YESS Power partners with Cubenergy, a battery system integrator listed among the BloombergNEF Tier-1 global energy storage manufacturers – a designation widely used by lenders as a benchmark for technical quality, supply chain reliability and bankability.



Combined with YESS Power’s own engineering and service capacity, the partnership addresses one of the most consistent concerns raised by investors active in Southeast Europe: balancing cost efficiency with reliability and the assurance of long-term support close to the project site.



A regional market entering its next phase



YESS Power has recently delivered a 30 MW / 60 MWh solar-plus-storage project in North Macedonia, one of the largest in the Western Balkans. The system stores energy produced during peak generation hours and dispatches it when demand and prices are higher, improving both grid stability and the underlying project economics.



The company is now expanding its presence in Romania, while actively engaging with regional markets through industry platforms including the the Romanian Solar Summit, Adria Future Summit in Montenegro, the Belgrade Energy Forum, the Balkan Battery Day in Athens, and the Macedonia Energy Forum.

“We see Romania as one of the most promising renewable energy markets in Southeast Europe. Our focus is to support developers and investors with solutions that improve project performance and reduce long-term risks,” adds Sedat Akar.

Looking ahead



As Romania’s renewable energy pipeline continues to grow, the role of storage will only increase. For investors entering the market today, the key question is no longer whether to include storage, but how to integrate it in a way that protects returns and reduces long-term risk. In this context, battery storage is a financial and strategic one.



*This is partner content.