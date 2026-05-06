Cornel Varvara awarded in Bucharest by Prof. Dr. Bob Djavan for his involvement in healthcare

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Cornel Varvara's sustained involvement in medical projects with social impact has earned the businessman international recognition, culminating in a distinction awarded during a major European medical event held in Bucharest.

On April 23, 2026, during the "Future Game Changers in Medicine and Healthcare" conference held at Novotel City Center in Bucharest, Cornel Varvara, President & Founder of Uni-Recycling Group, received the Honorary Award for Social Contribution.The award was presented by Prof. Dr. Bob Djavan, one of the most respected figures in global urology and chairman of the conference.



The distinction was granted during a session dedicated to building sustainable healthcare systems, part of a comprehensive scientific program that brought together international leaders in medicine, research, and public policy.



The event brought to Bucharest leading figures from both the international and Romanian medical communities, alongside university professors, hospital managers, representatives of the academic environment, and decision-makers in the healthcare sector. The topics addressed focused on the future of medicine, from prevention and digitalization to artificial intelligence and the sustainability of healthcare systems.



The collaboration between Cornel Varvara and Prof. Dr. Bob Djavan is based on a clear objective, facilitating Romanian patients’ access to specialist consultations provided by leading medical experts. Over the past year, this initiative has been strengthened through the continuation of Prof. Dr. Djavan’s monthly visits to Romania, offering underprivileged patients with severe urological conditions, particularly oncological ones, access to comprehensive medical services, from evaluations and specialist consultations to surgical interventions and advanced therapeutic solutions.



The award granted in April 2026 confirms the real impact of these initiatives and their recognition at an international level. The distinction is not a symbolic one - it highlights a model of involvement in which private initiative directly contributes to improving access to high-quality medical services. The actions supported by Cornel Varvara and his long-term collaboration with Prof. Dr. Bob Djavan demonstrate that partnerships built on shared values can generate real change, provide not only solutions, but also hope to those who need it most.



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