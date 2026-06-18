Romanian Liberal Party to hold decisive congress on June 21

Romania’s National Liberal Party (PNL) will hold an extraordinary congress on June 21 to address the political crisis triggered by the “hostile” appointment by president Nicusor Dan of the party’s first vice-president, Adrian Veştea, as prime minister-designate without the party leadership’s approval and the latter’s plans to form a government. In an earlier decision approved this week by the PNL leadership, those supporting or partaking in the government of PM-designate Adrian Veștea would be excluded from the party.

Separately, Adrian Veștea expressed confidence that, if successful, he would not be excluded from the party.

The decision was taken by the PNL National Political Bureau on June 17, after Veştea refused to give up the mandate entrusted to him by president Nicușor Dan. Party leader Ilie Bolojan said the Liberals must respond “quickly and decisively” to developments affecting the party and its credibility.

In a statement, the PNL said Veştea’s acceptance of the nomination violated the party statute because it had not been approved by the party’s governing bodies. The party argued that the government formula pursued by Veştea would effectively create a cabinet led and supported by the Social Democrats (PSD), contrary to decisions adopted by the National Political Bureau.

“The appointment of Adrian Veştea to form a government was made without the approval of the statutory forums of the PNL, in violation of the party’s Statute,” the party said.

The PNL recalled that its leadership had voted against joining a coalition with the PSD, against supporting a government headed by Veştea, and in favour of asking him to return his mandate as prime minister-designate.

Before the congress, the party will convene an extraordinary meeting of the National Council on June 19. Around 800 delegates are expected to participate online to approve the organisation of the congress and amendments to the party statute.

The June 21 congress, scheduled to take place at Romexpo in Bucharest, is expected to bring together 2,500 delegates from across the country, including 500 ex officio members and 2,000 representatives elected by local party organisations.

Veştea was nominated by president Nicușor Dan after the withdrawal of Eugen Tomac, who failed to secure a parliamentary majority to form a government. Despite opposition from his own party, Veştea has pledged to continue efforts to obtain parliamentary approval for a new cabinet.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)