Romanian, Bulgarian tech companies establish Agentic AI consultancy Trimaranix

Next Consult (Bulgaria), btProvider (Romania), and C4 Nexus (Bulgaria) announced an AI-first strategic alliance under a new brand, Trimaranix.

The alliance establishes one of the largest technology consulting groups in the region. Together, Next Consult, btProvider, and C4 Nexus surpassed EUR 20 million in annual revenue and delivered more than 1,500 projects for over 800 clients across 17 years.

The three companies employ a team of 200+ certified professionals and are growing at over 30% year-on-year. Trimaranix combines deep expertise across Salesforce Agentforce, SAP, e-commerce, and data analytics to design, build, and operate agentic enterprises, organizations in which AI agents work autonomously alongside humans, according to the company press release.

"AI agents are no longer a future state: they are a present-tense business imperative. Trimaranix was born from ten years of working side by side, building trust and delivering results together across the world. This strategic alliance is the natural next step: uniting our shared history with the power of the AI era to create measurable, lasting competitive advantage for every client we serve," said Orlin Dochev, CEO of Next Consult.

Global enterprise spending on agentic AI is projected to reach USD 201.9 billion in 2026, making it the fastest-growing category in enterprise technology. To profit from that growth, Trimaranix benefits from the strengths of all three companies.

Next Consult brings agents for enterprise processes. Its consultants redesign the core of how a business operates across sales, service, and operations so that AI agents and humans work side by side, with humans firmly in command.

btProvider brings agents for data. The Bucharest-based company builds the decision infrastructure underneath, data that is clean, governed, and real-time. Without it, autonomous agents are guessing. With it, they are safe enough to run the business on.

C4 Nexus brings agents for commerce. Its teams have spent over a decade building e-commerce platforms for global brands, the front line where agents now meet the market, evaluate offers, and complete transactions.

Together, the three cover the full anatomy of an agentic enterprise. The name of the brand itself nods to the logic: a trimaran owes its speed and stability to three hulls moving as one vessel.

The companies have a longstanding partnership. Next Consult and btProvider formed a joint venture in 2021, making the group one of the largest Salesforce consulting partners in the region and an official Salesforce reseller for Romania and Bulgaria. A second joint venture with C4 Nexus followed in 2022, adding global-grade e-commerce delivery for international brands. Trimaranix unites these threads under a single brand, with a shared leadership structure, while the three companies continue to operate independently.

The group's clients include enterprises across telecom, banking, insurance, manufacturing, retail, and consumer goods in Europe and the Middle East. Trimaranix's stated one-year goal is to begin converting its existing client base into agentic enterprises, organizations made measurably more efficient through AI agents and a digital workforce operating alongside human teams.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Trimaranix on LinkedIn)