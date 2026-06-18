Romanian reformist party USR also says it will not support Adrian Veștea government

Save Romania Union (USR) unanimously decided on Wednesday, June 17, not to support the government proposed by prime minister-designate Adrian Veștea, arguing that the cabinet would be unable to deliver the reforms Romania needs. The party also tasked its leader, Dominic Fritz, with holding talks with other pro-European political forces and president Nicușor Dan to seek a solution to the ongoing political crisis.

In a statement issued after a meeting of its Political Committee, USR said the Veștea government "does not have the support of citizens" and would not receive the party's votes in Parliament.

“USR believes that this government formula is wrong for Romania, is deeply anti-reform, would generate additional costs for the public budget, and lacks the capacity to deliver the reforms and measures the country needs. Such a government would mean deadlock, waste, and a lack of direction at a time when Romania needs responsibility and efficiency,” the party said.

It mandated USR president Dominic Fritz to hold discussions with Liberal (PNL) leader Ilie Bolojan, UDMR leader Kelemen Hunor, and president Nicușor Dan in an effort to identify a common solution for ending the political deadlock.

USR also said it would come forward with proposals for a stable and coherent government if the Veștea cabinet fails to secure parliamentary approval.

UDMR also confirmed it will not support the proposed cabinet. Party leader Kelemen Hunor said the party's lawmakers would not participate in the confidence vote, adding that the current political dispute is "a fight between different parties" rather than a debate about Romania's future, News.ro reported.

These developments further complicate Veștea's efforts to secure parliamentary approval after he refused calls from his own National Liberal Party (PNL) leadership to return his mandate. Veștea insisted he will continue his bid, saying Romania needs stability and a functioning government. The Social Democrats (PSD) are expected to back his proposed cabinet, while far-right party AUR said it will not vote for him in the Parliament.

Meanwhile, interim prime minister and PNL leader Ilie Bolojan announced that the party will hold an extraordinary congress on June 21 to clarify its future direction amid the internal dispute triggered by Veștea's nomination.

President Nicușor Dan nominated Veștea on June 14 after his adviser, Eugen Tomac, failed to gather enough support to form a government. The nomination sparked tensions within PNL, whose leadership argued it was made without prior consultation and has refused to back the PM-designate.

Adrian Veștea is expected to submit his governing program and proposed cabinet to Parliament on Thursday. If lawmakers reject the government, president Dan will have to restart the process of nominating a prime minister.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)