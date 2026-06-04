NBI: Residential Market Gains Momentum, While Northern Bucharest Remains the Capital’s Leading Investment Hub

News from Companies

The latest figures published by Romania’s National Agency for Cadastre and Land Registration (ANCPI) for May 2026 send a positive signal for the residential real estate market and confirm the sustained level of activity in Bucharest. With 9,619 transactions recorded in a single month, Bucharest remains the most active real estate market in Romania and the country’s primary destination for homebuyers and investors.

According to an analysis conducted by North Bucharest Investments, these results confirm the resilience of the residential market and the continued demand for properties located in areas with strong infrastructure, proximity to business districts, and long-term appreciation potential.



Northern Bucharest Continues to Attract the Largest Share of Residential Investments



Within Bucharest, the northern area continues to concentrate the majority of premium and mid-premium residential investments. Districts such as Herăstrău, Floreasca, Aviației, Pipera, and Băneasa remain highly attractive to both end-users and investors seeking long-term value.



Ongoing infrastructure development, the expansion of business hubs, proximity to major corporate centers, and the presence of landmark residential projects continue to strengthen Northern Bucharest’s position as the capital’s most attractive destination for real estate investment.



At the same time, the limited availability of land for new developments in established locations supports the investment appeal of existing properties and creates favorable conditions for long-term value preservation.



The Market Looks Ahead: New Developments Continue to Generate Interest



One of the most encouraging signals reflected in the ANCPI data is the continued momentum of future assets. The 166 future-property registrations recorded in Bucharest during May indicate that developers continue to launch new projects, while buyers remain interested in acquiring properties during the early stages of development.



This trend reflects confidence in the residential market and supports positive prospects for the new-build segment, particularly in high-growth areas such as Northern Bucharest.



Premium Residential Segment Maintains Strong Performance



North Bucharest Investments’ internal data confirms the positive trend observed across the market. In May 2026 alone, the company facilitated approximately €17 million in transaction volume, reflecting the sustained activity levels within Northern Bucharest’s residential market.



The premium segment continues to demonstrate stability and resilience, with demand for high-end properties remaining strong even as buyers become increasingly selective and analytical in their investment decisions.



One of the most notable transactions recently brokered by North Bucharest Investments was the sale of a €2.3 million penthouse, highlighting the continued appetite for exclusive properties offering prime locations, high-quality architecture, and differentiated amenities.



The company has also observed growing interest in the premium and luxury segments, driven by both end-users and investors seeking assets with long-term appreciation potential.



Buyers Are Increasingly Focused on Value and Security



The residential market in Bucharest continues to mature, with purchasing decisions now based on increasingly sophisticated criteria. Beyond pricing, buyers are evaluating developer reputation, construction quality, energy efficiency, available amenities, and the investment potential of each property.



At the same time, residential real estate remains an attractive asset class for capital preservation, particularly in the most sought-after areas of the capital.



Vlad Musteață, CEO, North Bucharest Investments:

“The ANCPI figures confirm what we consistently observe in the market: demand for Northern Bucharest remains strong, while buyers are becoming increasingly focused on the quality of the investments they make. We are seeing a more mature market where decisions are carefully evaluated and where demand for well-positioned properties and sustainably developed projects remains high. There is a growing preference for developments that offer long-term value, whether through location, construction quality, or appreciation potential. Today’s buyers are no longer purchasing square meters alone; they are choosing communities, infrastructure, and a lifestyle capable of maintaining its relevance over time.”

Positive Outlook for the Second Half of 2026



Against the backdrop of ongoing urban infrastructure development, the launch of new residential projects, and sustained demand from both investors and end-users, North Bucharest Investments expects activity levels in Northern Bucharest to remain strong throughout the second half of 2026.



Projects developed by experienced companies, strategically located and aligned with evolving market expectations, are expected to continue attracting interest while providing compelling opportunities for those seeking both lifestyle benefits and long-term investment performance.



Vlad Musteață, CEO, North Bucharest Investments:

“Northern Bucharest continues to attract the most significant private investments, hosts the capital’s most developed business districts, and includes some of Romania’s best-performing residential projects. From this perspective, we believe the area will remain the primary beneficiary of investment interest in the period ahead.”



*This is a press release.