Romanian Social Democrats delay decision on backing Adrian Veștea government as coalition uncertainty continues

The Social Democratic Party (PSD) has not yet decided whether it will join or support the government proposed by prime minister-designate Adrian Veștea, party leader Sorin Grindeanu said on Thursday, June 18. The announcement adds further uncertainty to Veștea's efforts to secure parliamentary backing after several major parties rejected his cabinet, including his own National Liberal Party (PNL).

Speaking after a joint meeting of PSD lawmakers, Grindeanu said he had informed Adrian Veștea that the party needs more time to analyze the proposed governing program before deciding whether to participate in the future governing majority.

“We have nothing against Adrian Veștea personally," Grindeanu said, adding that PSD's governing bodies will meet in the coming days to debate the program and decide the party's position. A final decision is expected on Sunday, when PSD's National Political Council convenes.

Sorin Grindeanu argued that Romania needs political stability and a government capable of moving beyond what he described as "messianic ambitions" in the public sphere, Digi24 reported - most likely hinting at interim prime minister and PNL leader Ilie Bolojan. He also rejected the idea of supporting a minority government, saying the current parliamentary arithmetic makes stable majorities difficult without cooperation among the country's main pro-European parties.

According to Grindeanu, the most straightforward path to a majority would be rebuilding the former coalition that included PSD, PNL, Save Romania Union (USR), and the Democratic Union of Hungarians in Romania (UDMR), which would command "more than 300 votes in Parliament." However, this seems virtually impossible at the moment, as PNL and USR have repeatedly said they will no longer join an alliance with the Social Democrats after PSD joined forces with far-right AUR to vote the no-confidence motion against the government of Liberal leader Ilie Bolojan.

These developments come as support for Veștea's proposed cabinet continues to erode. USR and UDMR announced earlier that they would not back the government, while PNL has also refused to support its own party member following a dispute over his nomination. The opposition Alliance for the Union of Romanians (AUR) has likewise said it will not vote for the cabinet.

Meanwhile, Adrian Veștea informed parliamentary groups involved in negotiations that the confidence vote has been postponed until next week, according to sources quoted by Digi24. The PM-designate was expected to submit his proposed government programme and the list of ministers to Parliament on Thursday.

President Nicușor Dan nominated Adrian Veștea on June 14 after Eugen Tomac failed to secure enough support to form a government. If Parliament rejects Veștea's cabinet, the president will have to restart the process of nominating a prime minister.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/George Calin)