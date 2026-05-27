DailyCare expands its portfolio with Selahatin, the Swedish premium brand redefining oral care through fragrance and sensory experience

News from Companies

DailyCare is expanding its portfolio and becomes the exclusive distributor in Romania for Selahatin, the Swedish brand that has redefined oral care through an approach inspired by niche perfumery and contemporary design. The partnership reflects DailyCare’s strategy of building a portfolio around one clear criterion: products that combine performance with a differentiated user experience.

Founded in Stockholm in 2016, Selahatin quickly established a strong position in the global luxury segment. The brand was named by Monocle Magazine as “the world’s most sophisticated oral care brand,” recognized by GQ among the best grooming brands globally, and nominated for the Wallpaper Design Awards. Its key differentiator lies in a range of products with complex olfactory profiles, developed using the logic of niche perfumery rather than mass-market cosmetics.



Fresh breath, reimagined as a sensory experience



The range includes toothpaste, mouthwash, and Eau d’Extrait Oral, a luxury oral spray with no real equivalent in the local market, designed as a refined alternative to traditional breath-freshening products. Developed in Switzerland in collaboration with oral care specialists, the formula combines 1,450 ppm fluoride, four gentle whitening agents, and mineralizing hydroxyapatite to support enamel remineralization. The products are vegan, cruelty-free, validated by the Swedish Dental Association, and packaged in recyclable aluminum or glass.

“Selahatin was born from a remarkable personal story. After suffering a stroke at the age of 25, founder Kristoffer Vural completely rethought his relationship with the senses: taste, smell, texture. What once felt like a simple routine, brushing teeth, became unbearable with conventional products. His response was to create something different, something that could turn a daily ritual into a deliberate act of self-care. That is the DNA of the brand we chose to bring into our portfolio,” says Diana Baltac, DailyCare.ro.

The partnership comes amid a clear premiumization trend across traditionally functional categories. Romanian lifestyle consumers are expanding their purchasing criteria beyond efficiency, with design, sensory experience, and aesthetic coherence becoming increasingly relevant decision factors, including in personal care.

“We are seeing a clear shift in consumer behavior. People are becoming more intentional about the products they use every day and are looking for experiences even in the simplest routines. Selahatin fits perfectly into this direction. It is a brand that brings emotion and aesthetics into a traditionally functional category,” adds Mihaela Radu, co-founder of DailyCare.ro.

Through this partnership, DailyCare continues its strategy of bringing carefully selected brands to the Romanian market, combining product performance with a distinctive user experience. Selahatin is available exclusively in Romania via the DailyCare platform, complementing a curated selection that reflects an increasingly visible trend: the shift from routine consumption toward choices shaped by personal style and experience.



*This is a press release.