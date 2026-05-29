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Health education and access to validated information are essential, especially in the context of public data showing the deterioration of Romanians’ health status

The Central University Library “Carol I” hosted the National Public Health Conference – “From the Burden of Disease to the Real Value of Collaboration. How Do We Rebuild a Healthcare System Centered on Patients, Data, and Genuine Partnership?”, an event dedicated to interdisciplinary dialogue on the future of Romania’s healthcare system.



Organized by BUCHAREST CENTER FOR ECONOMY & SOCIETY (CES Bucharest), the Conference brought together representatives of public institutions, the academic and medical communities, patient organizations, as well as experts in public policy, financing, infrastructure, and communication, in a joint effort to identify sustainable solutions for strengthening public health.



By hosting this debate, the Central University Library “Carol I” reaffirms its mission as a space for knowledge, dialogue, and the development of public policies based on education, access to validated information, and institutional cooperation.



“This marathon of knowledge in the field of healthcare brought together not only representatives of the medical community, but also financiers, legal experts, architects, representatives of key institutions within the healthcare system, and patient associations. This confirms the need for a multidisciplinary approach and genuine partnership”, says Associate Professor Mireille Rădoi, PhD, General Director of the Central University Library “Carol I”.



In her speech, the General Director emphasized the importance of communication and health education in a context where access to accurate information and trust in institutions are becoming essential for the efficient functioning of the healthcare system.



“Through this Conference, the foundations are practically being laid for a national healthcare program capable of transforming the current barriers within the system into opportunities for collaboration, helping us build bridges of cooperation between the public and private sectors so that the patient remains at the center”, says Associate Professor Mireille Rădoi, PhD.



She also highlighted the role of cultural and academic institutions in supporting a solid knowledge infrastructure and combating misinformation: “How do we develop strong educational and knowledge infrastructures in public health? How do we ensure access to validated information? How do we reduce misinformation? The importance of health education is fundamental in shaping a culture of prevention and risk awareness”, these being the key themes emphasized by the General Director.



The Conference was based on the conclusions of the latest CES Bucharest study regarding Romanians behavior in relation to pain and access to medical services, revealing a concerning reality: 7 out of 10 Romanians avoid going to the doctor even when pain persists, more than 60% state that they do not fully understand their diagnosis, and 76% say they discontinue prescribed treatments prematurely. At the same time, 39% of respondents report taking medication without the recommendation of a specialist, while only 12% say that their first step is to schedule a medical consultation. The debates addressed topics such as prevention, medical education, access to diagnosis and treatment, the sustainability of the healthcare system, and the need for genuine partnerships between the public and private sectors.



Representatives of the National Health Insurance House (CNAS), the Minister of Finance, the National Institute of Public Health, University of Medicine and Pharmacy “Carol Davila”, patient organizations, professional medical associations, and private healthcare sector representatives attended the event.



By organizing such debates, the Central University Library “Carol I” continues its more than 130-year tradition as a space for academic reflection, interdisciplinary dialogue, and the building of bridges between knowledge, society, and public decision-making.



*This is a press release.