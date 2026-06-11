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Electrica and the Atlantic Council signed a five-year strategic partnership in Washington D.C.

11 June 2026
romaniainsider

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Electrica announces the conclusion of a five-year strategic partnership with the Atlantic Council, one of the most prominent public policy organizations in the United States of America. The agreement was signed on June 10th, 2026, in Washington D.C., by Alexandru Chirita, CEO of Electrica, and Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council, during the 10th edition of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum.

Through this agreement, Electrica joins the Atlantic Council's presence in Bucharest as a founder of the Atlantic Council Romania, becomes a Founding Partner of the Vertical Energy Corridor report on energy security along Europe's Eastern flank, which will be published this year, and takes a seat on the Romania Advisory Council.

The signing takes place at a time when the energy infrastructure of Southeastern Europe is becoming a central element of regional security, and transatlantic cooperation in the energy sector is acquiring an increasingly pronounced strategic dimension.

Alexandru Chiriță, CEO of Electrica:

"Alliances are maintained through determination and unity, and both are built within the economy long before they are needed in a crisis. And in our region, the economy primarily means energy: a resilient grid is not just infrastructure; it is defense. This vision brought Electrica to Washington D.C.: not as a request, but as a contribution. A Romanian company sitting at the table where the region's energy security is designed, because it has proven that it can build."

*This is a press release.

Normal
Energy
News from Companies

Electrica and the Atlantic Council signed a five-year strategic partnership in Washington D.C.

11 June 2026
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Electrica announces the conclusion of a five-year strategic partnership with the Atlantic Council, one of the most prominent public policy organizations in the United States of America. The agreement was signed on June 10th, 2026, in Washington D.C., by Alexandru Chirita, CEO of Electrica, and Frederick Kempe, President and CEO of the Atlantic Council, during the 10th edition of the Atlantic Council Global Energy Forum.

Through this agreement, Electrica joins the Atlantic Council's presence in Bucharest as a founder of the Atlantic Council Romania, becomes a Founding Partner of the Vertical Energy Corridor report on energy security along Europe's Eastern flank, which will be published this year, and takes a seat on the Romania Advisory Council.

The signing takes place at a time when the energy infrastructure of Southeastern Europe is becoming a central element of regional security, and transatlantic cooperation in the energy sector is acquiring an increasingly pronounced strategic dimension.

Alexandru Chiriță, CEO of Electrica:

"Alliances are maintained through determination and unity, and both are built within the economy long before they are needed in a crisis. And in our region, the economy primarily means energy: a resilient grid is not just infrastructure; it is defense. This vision brought Electrica to Washington D.C.: not as a request, but as a contribution. A Romanian company sitting at the table where the region's energy security is designed, because it has proven that it can build."

*This is a press release.

Normal

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