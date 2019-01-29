Startup founded by Romanian in NY gets USD 20 mln financing

Knotch, a digital content intelligence platform established by Romanian Anda Gânscă in New York, has raised a USD 20 million series B financing led by New Enterprise Associates (NEA). This brings the investments in the company to a total of USD 34 million.

Knotch helps brands to measure and optimize their digital content based on a set of metrics such as behavioral and audience data, attitudinal feedback, engagement, and conversion metrics. JPMorgan Chase, AT&T, Ford, and Calvin Klein are among Knotch’s clients.

The financing is meant to “further accelerate Knotch’s product offering and robust customer support, growing their presence across North America, and kick-starting global expansion.”

Knotch was launched in 2015 by Anda Gânscă, a Cluj resident who studied economics and international relations at Stanford University, in the United States. It employs 35 people. The first investments came from Stanford University, where Gânscă is still mentoring young people who want to start up their own business, Startupcafe.ro reported. She is the daughter of Cluj businessman Gicu Gânscă, who has businesses in construction and real estate.

(Photo source: Knotch on Facebook)