Almost two-thirds of Romanians never exercise or play sport

More than 63% of Romanians never exercise or play sport and only 5 out of 100 people go to a gym, according to a Eurobarometer survey of the European Parliament.

The share of people who never exercise is higher only in the case of Bulgarians, Greeks and Portuguese – 69%, according to the survey presented at the launch of #BeHealthy festival, which will take place on Saturday in Herastrau Park, local News.ro reported. On the other hand, less than 20% of Finnish, Swedish and Danish nationals never exercise or play sport.

The study also revealed that, in Romania, only 35% of those who practice any kind of physical activity are doing it because they know it is good for their health, the share being much smaller than that registered in Nordic countries, of 83%.

Game on: 2018 sport events in Romania

Irina Marica, [email protected]