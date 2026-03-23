Romanian woman accused of allegedly trying to enter British naval base hosting nuclear submarines

A 34-year-old Iranian man and a 31-year-old Romanian woman have been charged in the United Kingdom after they reportedly tried and failed to enter HM Naval Base Clyde on Thursday, March 19. The base hosts the UK’s nuclear submarine fleet and the Trident nuclear deterrent system.

The two were spotted outside the base, and press sources claimed they were either on a surveillance mission or were preparing an attack.

The Romanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MAE) confirmed on Saturday, March 21, that one of the two people accused of allegedly trying to enter the naval base holds Romanian citizenship. According to the ministry, the Consulate General of Romania in Edinburgh is ready to provide the Romanian woman with consular assistance, within its competencies.

“Given the lack of express consent of the Romanian citizen, the MAE cannot provide, at this time, additional information regarding the identity of the person concerned,” the institution noted, cited by News.ro.

The two are set to appear before Dumbarton Sheriff Court on Monday, March 23.

Last week, the UK agreed to allow the US to use British bases to launch strikes on Iranian sites targeting the Strait of Hormuz. In reply, Iran's foreign minister warned the UK that it views its choice to let the US use British bases as "participation in aggression," in a phone call with secretary of state for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, Yvette Cooper.

On Sunday, March 22, Iran fired two missiles at the joint British-American Diego Garcia military base in the Indian Ocean. The missiles failed to reach their target. One fell short, and the other was intercepted.

Earlier this month, Romania allowed the United States to station refueling aircraft in its bases in the country.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Octav Ganea)