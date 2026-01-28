Romanian PM Ilie Bolojan expresses support for unification with Moldova if put to vote

Romanian prime minister Ilie Bolojan said he would vote in favour of unification with the Republic of Moldova if such a referendum were held, expressing solidarity with the neighbouring country amid renewed public discussion on the issue.

In an interview with RFI, Bolojan was asked to comment on a recent statement by Moldovan president Maia Sandu, who said she would support unification with Romania if a referendum were organised. The Romanian prime minister said Sandu's position was consistent with her actions since taking office, describing it as a continuation of her efforts to ensure Moldova's development, security, and European future.

Ilie Bolojan said Moldova's path toward Europe inevitably runs through Romania, adding that Maia Sandu's remarks should be seen as a "natural statement" in this context.

Asked directly how he would vote in a potential referendum on unification, the Romanian PM said, "If such a referendum were to be held in our country as well, I would vote yes."

Moldovan president Maia Sandu made her comments during a podcast hosted by British journalists Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell earlier this month, where she said she would vote in favour of unification with Romania if Moldovan citizens were given the opportunity to decide through a referendum. However, she stressed that joining the European Union remains a more realistic national objective, as there is currently no majority in favor of reunification.

This was followed by another statement made by Moldovan prime minister Alexandru Munteanu, who said that the reunification scenario would emerge as a necessity in case Russia "gets too close to our borders."

(Photo source: Gov.ro)