Politics

Moldova's ForMin argues for reunification with Romania if Russia "gets too close to our border"

21 January 2026

After the Republic of Moldova's president Maia Sandu's recent statement, prime minister Alexandru Munteanu also confirmed at the end of last week that he would personally vote for the country's reunification with Romania and foreign affairs minister Mihai Popșoi shared the same preference, further explaining that the reunification scenario would emerge as a necessity in case Russia "gets too close to our borders." 

"And it has already come close since 2014," said Popșoi on January 19, during a show aired by public station Radio Moldova, as reported by G4media.ro.

Asked if he would vote for the reunification of the Republic of Moldova with Romania, Popșoi stressed that the answer "should be self-evident" for those who have Romanian citizenship. There are some 3.3 million Moldovans with voting rights and 1 million Moldovans with Romanian citizenship.

The reunification of Moldova with Romania, which emerged on the public agenda in Chisinau, prompted accusations from Russia. 

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said on January 20 that plans floated by Moldova's president to hold a referendum on reunification with Romania would be destructive to Moldovan statehood – a concept used by the pro-Russian Socialist Party of leader Igor Dodon. 

Lavrov accused the authorities of Moldova of propaganda against Russia and subordination to the European Union, according to Deschide.md.

However, president Sandu, in her recent statements, has not confirmed such imminent plans, but has mentioned the necessity of such a referendum before potential reunification.

Foreign minister Popșoi also explained that the public referendum is a mandatory step before the reunification and "an overwhelming majority" is needed.

"If this were a simple decision, it would have been made already. But until there's a majority supporting this desire for unification, it won't happen, regardless of the wishes or votes of this or that politician," the minister concluded, adding that his choice in the referendum on unification with Romania is "obvious" for those who hold Romanian citizenship.

While not being the baseline scenario, the reunification with Romania might become a solution of last resort, Moldova's foreign affairs minister explained.

"Obviously, if the situation spirals out of control and not only the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, but also the lives and existence of our citizens, are threatened, then we will have to make difficult decisions. But we want to live in peace. We do not want a Russian invasion and hope that the parties to the conflict will reach a peace agreement," Popșoi emphasised.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Sjankauskas/Dreamstime.com)

