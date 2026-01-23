Union with Romania would ensure peace for the Republic of Moldova, Maia Sandu says

Union with Romania would be one of the ways that would ensure the Republic of Moldova will remain part of the free world and will live in peace, Moldovan president Maia Sandu said on Thursday, January 22.

However, Sandu added, Moldova will focus on accession to the EU, since the majority of Moldovan citizens do not currently back the union.

“What I want most for the Republic of Moldova is for us to be at peace, for our citizens to be in peace and safety, and to remain part of the free world. [...] This can be ensured through the accession of the Republic of Moldova [to the EU] and, possibly, it can be ensured if the Republic of Moldova were under the protection of Romania,” Maia Sandu declared at the press conference cited by Newsmaker.md.

After the First World War, Romania and the Republic of Moldova were a single country. In 1939, the Soviet Union revived claims to Bessarabia, another name for the Moldovan territory, and Romania was forced to cede it. The country became the Moldavian Soviet Socialist Republic, with Chișinău as its capital.

Romania, acting as Germany’s ally during the Second World War, occupied Moldova for several years. After the war, the two were again separated by the USSR. The fall of the Soviet Union saw the Republic of Moldova proclaim independence. The country also became home to a sizable Russian-speaking population.

Last week, Maia Sandu said that she would personally vote for the reunification of the Republic of Moldova with Romania should a referendum be organized. She noted that it is increasingly difficult for a small country like Moldova to survive as a sovereign and democratic state.

This was followed by another statement made by Moldovan prime minister Alexandru Munteanu, who said that the reunification scenario would emerge as a necessity in case Russia "gets too close to our borders."

During the conference on January 22, Maia Sandu repeated that her administration’s current objective is accession to the European Union, a goal supported by the majority of Moldovans. The union with Romania, on the other hand, is not backed by most Moldovan citizens, she said.

“We are a democratic country, and we go strictly according to the decision of the citizens,” Maia Sandu declared.

The president of the Republic of Moldova specified that she has not discussed with European leaders the subject of a possible union between the two states.

Romanian president Nicușor Dan said on Thursday, January 22, that a scenario involving unification with the Republic of Moldova would only be possible when a majority in the Republic of Moldova wants it, but for the moment, “we are not there yet," according to News.ro.

At present, sociological data show that the idea of union does not enjoy the support of the majority of Moldovan citizens. A poll by the Public Opinion Barometer, published in September 2025, showed that 33.4% of Moldovan citizens would support union with Romania, while 45.7% would vote against, and 16.7% remain undecided.

On March 27, 2018, 100 years since the union of Bessarabia with Romania, the Parliament in Bucharest adopted a declaration stating that Romania “will always be ready” to meet any reunification effort, if the citizens of the Republic of Moldova wish it.

The idea of the union gained traction as the Russian Federation’s war in Ukraine dragged on. Russia’s war against Ukraine continues to represent a significant security risk for the Republic of Moldova, Sandu argued. The small republic does not have a strong army, nor the funds to build one.

For now, the president said she would like the Republic of Moldova to have full monitoring of the airspace.

“It is not enough to have a modern radar; more is needed. In 2026, we will receive another radar purchased from EU non-reimbursable aid. We will continue to invest in air defense means, especially to counter drones that illegally enter our airspace. These drones threaten our homes, our economy, our peace,” Maia Sandu pointed out.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | George Calin)