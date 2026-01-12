Maia Sandu says she would vote for Moldova-Romania unification, but EU path more realistic

Video

President Maia Sandu said that she would personally vote for the reunification of the Republic of Moldova with Romania should a referendum be organised, arguing that it is becoming increasingly difficult for a small country like Moldova to survive as a sovereign and democratic state. However, she stressed that joining the European Union remains a more realistic national objective, as there is currently no majority in favor of reunification.

The Moldovan leader made the remarks during a podcast recorded at the presidential headquarters in Chișinău with Rory Stewart and Alastair Campbell, in which discussions focused on Moldova’s geopolitical situation, its relationship with Romania, and its European path.

“If we'd have a referendum, I would vote for the unification with Romania,” Maia Sandu told the podcast hosts.

Asked why, she answered, “Look at what’s happening around Moldova today, look at what’s happening in the world, it is getting more and more difficult for a small country like Moldova to survive as a democracy, as a sovereign country, and, of course, to resist Russia.”

However, while acknowledging that reunification with Romania was widely discussed during the national revival movements of the late 1980s, Maia Sandu noted that public support today is lower than it was at the end of the Soviet era, Biziday.ro reported.

According to current opinion polls, she said, most citizens back European integration, which she described as the clearest and most viable path to safeguarding Moldova’s sovereignty.

(Photo source: Facebook/Maia Sandu)