Romanian music festivals nominated at the European Festival Awards 2017

Several Romanian music festivals have made it on the list of nominees for the European Festival Awards 2017. Among them, the biggest electronic music festival in the country – Untold, and two other popular events – Electric Castle and Summer Well.

The awards have been split into several categories. Romania’s Untold and Neversea are among the nominees for Best Major Festival, the award dedicated to the largest festivals in Europe, with a capacity of more than 40,000 participants per day. This category also takes into account the events’ quality. Other festivals nominated in this category are Lollapalooza Berlin, Rock Werchter, and Tomorrowland.

Meanwhile, Neversea, Romania’s newest summer festival, is nominated in the Best New Festival category. The event’s first edition, which was organized in July this year, attracted a total of over 153,000 music fans from Romania and abroad.

Summer Well, which is organized near Bucharest every year, and Electric Castle, the popular music event organized in Cluj county, are among the nominees of the Best Medium-Sized Festivals. This award recognizes the best festival with a daily capacity between 10,000 and 39,999. Meanwhile, the Revolution Festival in Timisoara, Western Romania, was nominated for the Best Small Festival award.

The public can currently vote their favorites on the European Festival Awards website. The winners will be announced on January 17.

Untold won the Best Major Festival title at the 2015 European Festival Awards. It was the first time when a Romanian festival won such an award. The event’s achievement was even bigger, considering that Untold had its first edition in 2015. The event’s 2018 edition will be organized between August 2 and August 5.

Irina Marica, [email protected]