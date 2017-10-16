Electric Castle, one of the largest music festivals in Romania, seems to have gotten even more popular among music fans.

The organizers have already sold 12,000 early bird passes for the 2018 edition, in only two days, even though they haven’t announced any artists yet. The tickets were sold for RON 299 (EUR 65) and RON 399 (EUR 87).

“Twelve thousand subscriptions were sold, compared to 5,000 early bird passes sold last year for the 2017 edition, which is very good,” said Andi Vanca, communications director at Electric Castle, reports local Mediafax.

He also said that the tickets for next year’s edition of the festival would be nominal, which means that only the person whose name is on the ticket would be allowed to access the festival.

The 2018 edition of Electric Castle will be organized from July 18 to July 22. Those interested can still buy general passes for RON 549 (some EUR 120) or general access passes + camping for RON 649 (EUR 140) here. Other special promotions will be organized in December 2017 and March 2018.

Electric Castle is an annual music festival organized at the Banffy Castle in Bontida, in Cluj county. The 2017 edition brought international artists such as deadmau5, Franz Ferdinand, UNKLE, House of Pain, Moderat, or Trentemoller to Romania.

Irina Marica, [email protected]