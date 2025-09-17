Justice

Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu rejects coup attempt charges, compares indictment to Trump case

17 September 2025

Romania’s former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, indicted for complicity in an attempted coup and spreading false information, compared his case to that of US president Donald Trump, calling the indictment “a speech” and “a carbon copy” of Trump’s 2016 legal troubles, Digi24 reported.

Georgescu arrived Wednesday morning, September 17, at the Ilfov County Police Inspectorate to sign his judicial control order, where dozens of supporters gathered in the rain, chanting his name behind security barriers set up by police. 

He made no comments upon entry, but on leaving the building, he denounced the charges, claiming they were politically motivated.

“The indictment is nothing but a speech. And the case itself is a carbon copy of president Trump’s 2016 case, with the same accusations, only different actors,” Georgescu told reporters. He added that “truth will prevail” in Romania as it did in Trump’s case.

The former presidential candidate also launched a tirade against what he called a “globalist-Soros oligarchy,” which he accused of seeking his removal from politics. He described justice as being used “like a bullet” against him, and claimed he was being targeted because he advocates for Romania’s prosperity, sovereignty, and moral reform. 

Georgescu’s remarks were cheered by his supporters outside the police station. Tensions escalated after his departure, when some demonstrators clashed with gendarmes. Two people were removed from the crowd and fined RON 2,000 and 3,000 for obstructing police, according to Bucharest Gendarmerie officials quoted by News.ro.

Romania’s General Prosecutor’s Office confirmed Tuesday that Călin Georgescu and 21 others, including former paramilitary leader Horațiu Potra, had been indicted. The group faces charges linked to attempts to undermine the constitutional order and spread disinformation following the annulled 2024 presidential election.

According to prosecutors, Horațiu Potra’s group of mercenaries had planned to incite unrest and overthrow the government after the 2024 presidential election was canceled. The attempt was stopped at an early stage, with authorities arresting members before they reached Bucharest.

Georgescu also allegedly benefited from hybrid warfare operations coordinated by Russia during the country’s 2024 presidential election crisis.

Prosecutor general Alex Florența said this is “the most serious case monitored in the last 35 years,” and warned once again that Romania has been under sustained hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing society and manipulating public opinion.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea)

Normal
