Romanian president, prime minister highlight unity and challenges in end-of-year messages

President Nicușor Dan and prime minister Ilie Bolojan, both seen as reformist figures in the Romanian political sphere, stressed upcoming challenges but also the importance of unity in their messages marking the end of 2025.

A tumultuous year politically, 2025 saw the election of Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan as president and the establishment of the Bolojan government. The president said that the year was challenging, but one that was overcome with courage.

“2025 was a year of challenges, but also of courage not to give up in the face of difficult trials. A year in which every step forward required determination, patience, and confidence in a better future. It was the year of a complex campaign, of important diplomatic visits, and of meetings that outlined essential directions for Romania’s future,” the president noted.

He also said that dialogue and unity were the strengths of Romanians, and that they will give citizens “the ability to stay together even when the road is difficult, with the shared desire to build a future on solid foundations.”

“I look toward 2026 with responsibility and wish you all a year of stability, prosperity, and fulfillment. May it be a year of peace, solidarity, and confidence that we are doing everything in good faith. Thank you for your trust. We move forward, together!” Nicușor Dan added.

Prime minister Ilie Bolojan also sent a New Year’s message in which he expressed confidence. “Together we are closing a difficult year, in which it was necessary to put our finances in order and to correct many shortcomings. I thank you all for the effort you have made to support your families, for your patience, and for the sacrifices made. Next year, I am confident that we can overcome difficulties and make Romania, our country, a place where everyone can build a better future,” the prime minister wrote on New Year’s Eve on his Facebook page.

The PM has cause for optimism. Romania’s budget deficit between January-November 2025 has reached 6.4% of GDP, or RON 121.77 billion (EUR 24.35 billion), down 0.74% compared to the deficit recorded in the same period of 2024.

The deficit troubled Romania throughout 2025. To get back within the community’s budgetary rules, Romania agreed with the European Commission on a budget deficit target of 8.4% of GDP for the past year. To address this, the government implemented a series of tax increases, sparking widespread dissatisfaction in society.

(Photo source: Inquam Photos | Pana Tudor)