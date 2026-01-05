Administration

Romania’s Banat region vies for 2028 European Region of Gastronomy title

05 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The bid of Banat for the title of European Region of Gastronomy 2028 was analyzed and accepted during the meeting of the consultative forum of the International Institute for Gastronomy, Culture, Arts, and Tourism (IGCAT), the Timiș County Council announced in mid-December.

The next stage will be the visit of the international jury, scheduled to take place between April 13 and April 17. After the evaluation, IGCAT will announce the selection results.

Banat is the third Romanian region to apply for the European Region of Gastronomy title, after Sibiu, which held the distinction in 2019, and Harghita, a holder of the title in 2027. A fourth region, Dobrogea, is a candidate for the European Region of Gastronomy 2029.

Banat’s bid is built around the concept Fusion beyond borders – Bold flavors. Diverse origins. One shared table, which is meant to capture the characteristics of “a region where cultures meet, and gastronomy becomes a shared language.”

The project Banat 2028 - European Region of Gastronomy was initiated by the Timiș County Council and is implemented by the Association for the Promotion and Development of Tourism in Timiș (Visit Timiș).

“We are a region of diversity, of communities that have lived and created together a unique culinary heritage. We aim not only for an international reputation but also for the development of the county that comes with such a title. We will support local producers, promote gastronomy-related tourism, and consolidate the cultural identity of Timiș,” Alfred Simonis, the president of Timiș County Council, said.

(Photo: Banat - Regiune Gastronomică Europeană Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Administration

Romania’s Banat region vies for 2028 European Region of Gastronomy title

05 January 2026

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The bid of Banat for the title of European Region of Gastronomy 2028 was analyzed and accepted during the meeting of the consultative forum of the International Institute for Gastronomy, Culture, Arts, and Tourism (IGCAT), the Timiș County Council announced in mid-December.

The next stage will be the visit of the international jury, scheduled to take place between April 13 and April 17. After the evaluation, IGCAT will announce the selection results.

Banat is the third Romanian region to apply for the European Region of Gastronomy title, after Sibiu, which held the distinction in 2019, and Harghita, a holder of the title in 2027. A fourth region, Dobrogea, is a candidate for the European Region of Gastronomy 2029.

Banat’s bid is built around the concept Fusion beyond borders – Bold flavors. Diverse origins. One shared table, which is meant to capture the characteristics of “a region where cultures meet, and gastronomy becomes a shared language.”

The project Banat 2028 - European Region of Gastronomy was initiated by the Timiș County Council and is implemented by the Association for the Promotion and Development of Tourism in Timiș (Visit Timiș).

“We are a region of diversity, of communities that have lived and created together a unique culinary heritage. We aim not only for an international reputation but also for the development of the county that comes with such a title. We will support local producers, promote gastronomy-related tourism, and consolidate the cultural identity of Timiș,” Alfred Simonis, the president of Timiș County Council, said.

(Photo: Banat - Regiune Gastronomică Europeană Facebook Page)

simona@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

05 January 2026
M&A
MidEuropa acquires majority stake in IT system integrator Romanian Business Consult
05 January 2026
Environment
Severe winter weather grips large parts of Romania
05 January 2026
Society
Inflation, cost of living among Romanians’ top concerns in 2026, survey shows
05 January 2026
Politics
Safety of Romanian citizens in Venezuela is priority, Foreign Affairs Ministry says after U.S. capture of Maduro
30 December 2025
Events
Bucharest’s Christmas markets attract over 1.5 million visitors in 2025, City Hall says
30 December 2025
Transport
Romania set to inaugurate record number of highway kilometers in 2026
30 December 2025
Travel
The Times features Romania’s Via Transilvanica among top travel destinations for 2026
30 December 2025
Politics
Looking back: Ten stories that shaped Romania in 2025