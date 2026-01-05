Romania’s Banat region vies for 2028 European Region of Gastronomy title

The bid of Banat for the title of European Region of Gastronomy 2028 was analyzed and accepted during the meeting of the consultative forum of the International Institute for Gastronomy, Culture, Arts, and Tourism (IGCAT), the Timiș County Council announced in mid-December.

The next stage will be the visit of the international jury, scheduled to take place between April 13 and April 17. After the evaluation, IGCAT will announce the selection results.

Banat is the third Romanian region to apply for the European Region of Gastronomy title, after Sibiu, which held the distinction in 2019, and Harghita, a holder of the title in 2027. A fourth region, Dobrogea, is a candidate for the European Region of Gastronomy 2029.

Banat’s bid is built around the concept Fusion beyond borders – Bold flavors. Diverse origins. One shared table, which is meant to capture the characteristics of “a region where cultures meet, and gastronomy becomes a shared language.”

The project Banat 2028 - European Region of Gastronomy was initiated by the Timiș County Council and is implemented by the Association for the Promotion and Development of Tourism in Timiș (Visit Timiș).

“We are a region of diversity, of communities that have lived and created together a unique culinary heritage. We aim not only for an international reputation but also for the development of the county that comes with such a title. We will support local producers, promote gastronomy-related tourism, and consolidate the cultural identity of Timiș,” Alfred Simonis, the president of Timiș County Council, said.

(Photo: Banat - Regiune Gastronomică Europeană Facebook Page)

