Update: Justice minister Radu Marinescu told Antena 3 news channel that Romanian authorities are working with their counterparts in the United Arab Emirates "to obtain confirmation of the preventive measure against Horațiu Potra, after which extradition procedures will be carried out, given that there is no convention with the UAE," Biziday.ro reported.

Two members of Potra's family, most likely his son and brother, were also detained, according to the minister. Their extradition could take several months.

Initial story: Mercenary leader Horațiu Potra has been detained in Dubai, according to Euronews Romania sources, after being on the run for months under an international arrest warrant.

Officially indicted last week alongside former presidential candidate Călin Georgescu, Potra faces charges of attempting to overthrow Romania’s constitutional order. Prosecutors accuse him and about 20 alleged mercenaries of plotting violent unrest in Bucharest following the annulment of the 2024 presidential elections.

The indictment also includes charges of illegal possession of weapons and explosives, unlawful use of pyrotechnics, and public incitement.

Investigators said, among other things, that Potra’s paramilitary convoy of seven vehicles attempted to enter Bucharest to spark mass protests and clashes with security forces after last year's election annulment.

Romania’s prosecutor general, Alex Florența, has called the case “the most serious monitored in the last 35 years,” warning that the country is under sustained hybrid warfare aimed at destabilizing society and manipulating public opinion. He said evidence showed “beyond any doubt” Horațiu Potra’s links to Russia, citing correspondence in Russian, multiple trips to Moscow, and meetings with the Russian ambassador in Bucharest.

Florența also alleged that Cǎlin Georgescu, who unexpectedly won the first round of the 2024 presidential election before the vote was annulled, benefited from hybrid operations coordinated by Russia. Investigators traced a disinformation network of more than 2,000 Facebook pages, at least one viral hashtag campaign, and 20,000 automated TikTok accounts that were activated just before the election, generating millions of comments and over 156 million views for pro-Georgescu messaging.

By the time this story was published, Romanian authorities had not issued an official statement regarding Potra's reported detention in Dubai.

