Safety of Romanian citizens in Venezuela is priority, Foreign Affairs Ministry says after U.S. capture of Maduro

The safety of the Romanian citizens in Venezuela is a priority, the Foreign Affairs Ministry (MAE) said after the U.S. military operation to capture president Nicolás Maduro and his wife. Romania’s diplomatic missions in Latin America are ready to provide assistance as needed, with support from the Permanent Delegation of the EU, MAE said in a January 3 statement.

The ministry said it was following developments in Venezuela in coordination with EU partners and supporting Venezuela’s return to democracy.

“Peace in Venezuela and the safety of the Romanian community there are of the utmost interest. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs calls on the authorities to exercise restraint and responsibility. At the same time, MAE supports the start, at the shortest time possible, of efforts to return to democracy, a desire constantly expressed by Venezuelan citizens,” it said.

MAE also said it supports the statement of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas on the situation in Venezuela and mentioned Romania is “actively involved” in the talks concerning a U.N. Security Council meeting. In a post on X on January 3, Kallas reiterated the EU stance on Maduro’s lack of legitimacy, while urging respect for the principles of international law and the U.N. Charter.

“The EU has established, with Romania’s support, successive sanctions on the undemocratic regime in Caracas, including after the deeply flawed process of the July 2024 presidential elections. The EU and Romania have not recognized Nicolás Maduro as the legitimate president of Venezuela. Romania shares fully the priority of combating drug trafficking and organized crime, which is a significant threat to the security of both continents,” MAE said.

Romania is also one of 26 EU member states to have signed a January 4 statement calling for “calm and restraint by all actors, to avoid escalation and to ensure a peaceful solution to the crisis.”

Under all circumstances, the principles of international law and the UN Charter must be upheld, the statement says, while pointing to the EU stance that Nicolás Maduro lacks the legitimacy of a democratically elected president.

“Respecting the will of the Venezuelan people remains the only way for Venezuela to restore democracy and resolve the current crisis. At this critical time, it is essential that all actors fully respect human rights and international humanitarian law. All political prisoners currently detained in Venezuela must be unconditionally released,” it reads.

(Photo: PX_Media | Dreamstime.com)

