Inflation, cost of living among Romanians’ top concerns in 2026, survey shows

Inflation, the cost of living, and the domestic and international political context are among the top concerns of Romanians looking ahead to 2026, a survey by the Romanian Institute for Evaluation and Strategy (IRES) showed.

The political situation in the country concerns “to a very large extent” 31% of respondents and “to a large extent” 28% of those answering the survey. When it comes to the international political context, 26% said they were concerned “to a very large extent” and 29% “to a large extent.”

Asked how they anticipate 2026 will be at a personal level, 16% said it will be “a lot better,” and 23% said it will be “a little better.” Meanwhile, 32% believe this year will be the same as 2025, 15% that it will be “a little worse,” and 13% “a lot worse.”

The health of the family concerns “to a very large extent” 26% of respondents and “to a large extent” 28% of those answering. At the same time, 22% said they were concerned “to a very large extent” about their own health, while the same issue concerned 27% “to a large extent.”

Job stability concerned 14% of respondents “to a very large extent” and 17% “to a large extent.”

Asked about the top personal need for 2026, 25% of respondents pointed to better health, 24% to financial stability, and 19% to less conflict between Romanians. Other needs mentioned were less stress (7%), a more predictable political environment (6%), and more free time (5%). Lower percentages (2% or less) were attributed to more exercise, more stable personal relationships, and time for learning or personal development.

Asked about how they expected 2026 to be for Romania, 35% of respondents said it would be “a lot worse” and 19% “a little worse.” At the same time, 10% expect this year to be “a lot better” and17% “slightly better.”

When it comes to the authorities’ priorities for 2026, the survey respondents pointed to price cuts (25%), combating corruption (23%), and an increase in salaries (18%). Other important topics were investments in healthcare (10%), improving education (8%), and the country’s safety and defense (7%). Other topics mentioned were the consolidation of the electoral system, international relations, the development of the road infrastructure, the digitalization of the public administration, and the management of issues related to migration and demography (at 2% or below).

A total of 8% of the respondents said they trusted “very much” the government’s ability to lower the budget deficit in the next two years, while 16% trusted this would happen. Another 35% said they had little trust, and 40% said they had no trust that this would happen.

On the topic of the war in Ukraine, 48% of respondents expect it to continue as before, 20% believe the war will extend to Europe, 15% believe the war will end with Russia obtaining everything it demands, and 10% expect the war will end favorably for Ukraine.

The survey was conducted among a representative sample of 1,012 respondents, aged over 18, between December 4 and December 17 of last year. The error margin is of 3.1%.

(Photo: Starfotograf/ Dreamstime)

